Maja: Nigerian striker inspired by Rohr’s Bordeaux visit

The 21-year-old has not hidden his delight with the call of the Super Eagles manager to his base in France

Bordeaux forward Josh Maja is motivated after his chat with Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr who visited him at the French outfit.

The German tactician paid a surprise call to Maja as well as Samuel Kalu ahead of March’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone.

The 21-year-old’s only international appearance came in the Super Eagles’ 2-2 draw against Ukraine and he is likely going to get an invitation for the match against the Leone Stars.

Informing Goal about the tactician’s visit, the ex-Sunderland man was inspired to do more by the visit.

"It feels good to see the coach and his words really motivated me to keep pushing," Maja told Goal.



"It's a great honour and privilege to be here with him on this same ground where he once played for the club."

After netting 17 goals in 49 outings at senior level for the Black Cats, he joined Les Grondins in January 2019 on a four-and-a-half year-contract worth £3.5 million.

So far, he has scored seven goals and provided three assists for the Matmut Atlantique giants as they sit in 13th position in Ligue 1 with 26 points from 20 games.

Paulo Sousa’s men are guests of Nantes in Sunday’s French top-flight clash billed for Stade de la Beaujoire.