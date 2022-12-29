Mac Allister to Juventus? Brighton midfielder's father drops transfer hint

Alexis Mac Allister's father lavished praise on Juventus while speaking about his son's future after an impressive World Cup campaign with Argentina.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brighton midfielder was one of the best performers in Argentina's World Cup-winning squad. Mac Allister made six appearances in Qatar and scored against Poland while grabbing an assist in the final against France. His displays in the marquee international tournament have reportedly caught the attention of elite European outfits such as Arsenal, Tottenham, Inter Milan and now Juventus. Carlos Mac Allister, father and agent of the player, leaned into the speculation over a potential switch to the Serie A outfit while discussing his son's future, but gave little away with regard to any concrete negotiations.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Juventus are a great club, one of the most prestigious in the world. I can only say that together with the club we will analyse the offers that come to us, then we will decide what will happen in Alexis’ future," he said to TuttomercatoWeb.

“He is very happy in England and he’s grateful to Brighton because they gave him the chance to reach Europe. We cannot give a price, though, nor do we say who called us. We don’t want to give information that could prejudice upcoming negotiations, if there are any."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Mac Allister favours a switch to Juventus if he is to leave Brighton in 2023. However, to engineer the move, either Weston McKennie or Adrien Rabiot will have to leave Turin, with both players currently being linked with several Premier League clubs.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 24-year-old midfielder has scored five goals in 14 Premier League appearances for the Seagulls this season, which earned him a contract extension until the summer of 2025 with an option of a further 12 months.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAC ALLISTER? The midfielder missed Brighton's trip to Southampton on Boxing Day as he is yet to return to training after his heroics in Qatar. He is unlikely to take part in their next Premier League match against Arsenal but could be available for the fixture away at Everton on January 3.