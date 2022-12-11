'He forced it a bit' - Lloris explains why Kane missed crucial penalty for England against France

Hugo Lloris has reacted to his club team-mate Harry Kane's vital penalty miss in England and France's World Cup clash on Saturday night.

WHAT HAPPENED? Kane missed what might have been the biggest penalty of his career on Saturday night as England crashed out of the World Cup against France. The striker had already bested his club team-mate Lloris once, but blasted his second attempt over the bar, missing the chance to equalise and become England's outright top scorer in the process.

WHAT HE SAID: Lloris has now given his opinion on the situation. "The first one, we know each other so well, that I said to myself he'll change," Lloris told the French Team's twitter account. "But he stayed with his usual. And the second one I went the right way. Certainly he must have been feeling the pressure so he lifted it a bit, he forced it a bit. It was an important moment in the game."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane had coolly despatched a penalty earlier in the game, tying him level with Wayne Rooney at the top of England's all-time goalscoring charts. The striker said the miss would "hurt for a while" as he reeled from the heartache of the knockout.

WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? Les Bleus face Morocco on Wednesday for a place in the final of the World Cup. They are looking to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to retain the World Cup.