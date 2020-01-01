‘Liverpool won’t land Aubameyang but Man City could’ – Barcelona a more likely option, admits Nicholas

The former Arsenal forward admits a current striking star for the Gunners could follow the lead of Thierry Henry and trade north London for Camp Nou

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is unlikely to leave Arsenal for Liverpool, says Charlie Nicholas, but he could be lured to Manchester City or follow Thierry Henry’s lead by linking up with Barcelona.

Questions continue to be asked of the Gabonese striker’s future at Emirates Stadium.

Despite the Gunners’ best efforts to get a new contract agreed with their club captain, no extension to a deal which is due to expire in 2021 has been put in place.

More teams

As a result, Arsenal will be left with a big decision to make in the next transfer window.

They cannot afford to let another prized asset head towards free agency, meaning that they may have to do business with a domestic or European rival.

Nicholas admits a sale could be sanctioned, with the former Gunners forward telling Sky Sports: “I don't see Liverpool or Man City signing him.

“Would he get into Liverpool's side? No. Manchester City could be an option if they were looking to replace Sergio Aguero.

“Would Aubameyang say that he has done Germany and England? Could it be time to move to Spain?

“He is a similar age to Thierry Henry when he went to Barcelona to play with Lionel Messi and Xavi, before winning titles and Champions Leagues.

“I could see him moving to the Nou Camp, but Real Madrid could also be an option.”

A switch to Manchester United has also been mooted for Aubameyang, but Arsenal have been urged to ensure that they are not left with another Robin van Persie or Alexis Sanchez situation on their hands.

Article continues below

Ex-Gunners striker Alan Smith has said: “It will obviously hurt a lot more if he goes to another Premier League club and helps them win the Premier League like Robin van Persie did at Manchester United.

“You'd want to avoid selling him to a rival, to an English club and selling him abroad would be more palatable because he'd be out of people's consciousness to a certain extent. They wouldn't be seeing him every week which would help.

“It's definitely another consideration though because it would be painful for the fans if he went to a Liverpool or a Manchester City, or whoever, and his goals helped them to more success.”