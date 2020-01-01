Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG to rival Inter for Eriksen

Schalke are reportedly hoping to sign right-back Jonjoe Kenny on a permanent deal from Everton, according to the Daily Mail.

The German side have been impressed with Kenny, who joined on a season-long loan from the Toffees in the summer, and will attempt to convince the Premier League side to sell.

The 22-year-old has started every one of Schalke's 19 games so far this season as the Bundesliga club compete for a Champions League spot.