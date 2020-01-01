Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid offer Kroos or Isco as part of Dybala deal

Lazio interested in Burnley striker
Burnley striker Chris Wood has been linked with interest from Lazio, according to Corriere dello Sport via the NZ Herald.
Wood's representatives are in talks with the Serie A side with their manager Simone Inzaghi eager to land the Kiwi frontman.
Barcelona ready to sell Todibo
Barcelona are prepared to sell defender Jean-Clair Todibo, reports Mundo Deportivo.
The 20-year-old defender joined the club in January 2019 but, even after a loan spell with Schalke, Barca boss Quique Setien isn't convinced by the Frenchman.
As a result, Barca are willing to sell, with Leicester, Everton and AC Milan among the potential suitors.
Real Madrid set to offer Kroos or Isco as part of Dybala deal
Real Madrid will offer Toni Kroos or Isco as part of a deal to sign Paulo Dybala, reports Sport Mediaset.
The Spanish side's offer would have a total valuation of over €100 million (£ 90m/$118m).
Juventus, though, are determined to keep the Argentine going forward as the club looks to rebuild under Andrea Pirlo.
Villarreal circling Valencia pair
Villarreal are closing in on deals for Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin with the Valencia pair set to swap clubs in La Liga, per AS.
The duo were told earlier this year that they would be free to leave during the off-season and look set to be snapped up by the Yellow Submarine.
Parejo has been with Valencia since 2011 while his teammate joined from Arsenal in 2018.
Barcelona chasing Bernardo Silva
Blaugrana after Portugal man
Barcelona will hope to tempt Bernardo Silva to La Liga and may offer Manchester City a cash-plus-player deal in response, says The Telegraph.
The Blaugrana are coverting the Portugal international's services and hope to bring him to Camp Nou.
Convincing City to part with their prized player however is a potential tall order, with Barca planning to use Nelson Semedo as part of a prospective bargain.
Fulham set for Ampadu loan
Fulham are expected to seal a loan move for Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu, per The Athletic's Michael Bailey.
Norwich City had been interested in a move for the Blues player as a flexible option.
However, he now looks set to make the short move across London instead to join the Cottagers following their return to the top-flight.
Galaxy boss Schelotto in Ecuador's sights
LA Galaxy boss Guillermo Barros Schelotto is among the contenders to take charge of Ecuador, per Pulso Sports.
The Argentine, who took charge of the MLS outfit last year after coaching Boca Juniors, is reportedly in the frame to succeed Jordi Cruyff at the helm of the Tricolor.
Cruyff resigned last month having not taken charge of a single game, following changes in leadership among the nation's governing body.
Lacayo mulling MLS loan switch
Olimpia striker Junior Lacayo is considering a move to the MLS with an as-yet unknown team, per the league's own website.
The Honduran has seen his minutes limited and holds a green card, prompting him to consider a prospective loan move north.
The 24-year-old previously had a trial with West Ham United in 2013 but has otherwise spent his whole career in Honduras and Mexico.