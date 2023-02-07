liveTransfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd struggling to decide between Kane and Osimhen as next striker

Kane Osimhen splitGetty Images
    Qataris plan Man Utd takeover

    A group of Qatari investors are planning a takeover bid for Manchester United in the coming days, says the Daily Mail.

    The Glazer family are looking to sell and multiple potential bidders are lining up.

    Catch up on the latest on GOAL.

    Man Utd to decide between Kane and Osimhen (Telegraph)

    Victor Osimhen Napoli 2022-23Getty

    Manchester United will choose between £100 million-rated Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen this summer, but are struggling with the decision, reports the Telegraph.

    The Red Devils know their top priority is adding a top-tier striker, but they don't want to miss on such an expensive signing. Ten Hag is said to personally like Osimhen's playing style and long-term potential more but recognises the value of Kane's Premier League experience.

    Tammy Abraham has been named as a potential fallback option if bids for Kane and Osimhen are unsuccessful.

    Tedesco set for Belgium appointment

    Domenico Tedesco is close to being appointed the next manager of Belgium, says Nicolo Schira.

    Tedesco last served as a head coach for RB Leipzig.

    Shakhtar move for Riznyk

    David Silva resists huge Saudi offer

    David Silva Real SociedadGetty Images

    Real Sociedad midfielder David Silva is reportedly unmoved by a massive offer to bring him to the Saudi Pro League.

    Relevo says he would rather continue in Spain than uproot his life at 37 years old.

    Read more about Saudi Arabia's player recruitment on GOAL.

    West Brom mock Leeds for manager miss

    West Brom manager Carlos Corberan, who Leeds reportedly wanted to hire as Jesse Marsch's replacement, has signed a new contract at The Hawthorns.

    And West Brom made sure Leeds were aware of the move, mocking the Premier League club on Twitter.

    Watch the video they posted and read more about the situation at Leeds here.