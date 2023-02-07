Manchester United will choose between £100 million-rated Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen this summer, but are struggling with the decision, reports the Telegraph.

The Red Devils know their top priority is adding a top-tier striker, but they don't want to miss on such an expensive signing. Ten Hag is said to personally like Osimhen's playing style and long-term potential more but recognises the value of Kane's Premier League experience.

Tammy Abraham has been named as a potential fallback option if bids for Kane and Osimhen are unsuccessful.