Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd's Telles wanted by Milan giants

Carrick announces Man Utd departure
Thursday's thrilling 3-2 victory over Arsenal will be the last act of Michael Carrick's Manchester United career, as the interim boss announced he was stepping down from his coaching position at Old Trafford.
Carrick took over on a temporary basis following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November, and led United to two wins and a draw in his three matches in charge.
But he will not stay on once Ralf Rangnick takes up the manager's job until the end of the current season.
Arsenal & Newcastle target Gabigol committed to Flamengo
Flamengo star Gabriel Barbosa is committed to the Brazilian giants despite links to Arsenal and Newcastle United, according to his agent.
"He is focused solely on playing for Flamengo because he is very happy at the club,’ Junior Pedroso explained to Yahoo Esportes.
"Only us from 4ComM and Gabriel’s father can speak on behalf of the athlete. There is absolutely nothing with the Premier League or any other league at the moment."
Saul fed up with life at Chelsea
Saul Niguez is tired of sitting on the sidelines at Chelsea and desperate for a change in scenery, claims the Sun.
The Atletico Madrid loanee, however, has few options in January, as he has already represented two European clubs this season and cannot play for a third until 2022-23.
Dembele holding out on Barca renewal
Ousmane Dembele's Barcelona future remains unclear as contract talks fail to make progress, reports Sport.
The Frenchman asked Barca for more time to study his contract extension proposal in Thursday's meeting, although the club remain keen to keep him at Camp Nou.
Man Utd's Telles wanted by Milan giants
Both Inter and Milan interested in full-back (The Sun)
Italian duo Inter and Milan are lining up bids for Manchester United's Alex Telles, according to the Sun.
The two teams are likely to be frustrated in their attempts to sign the full-back, though, as United are not interested in a January sale.