Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd eye Tevez loan to cover Rashford injury

Newcastle and Inter agree Lazaro deal
Newcastle will sign Valentino Lazaro on loan from Inter, Sky Sports reports.
The Austria international will travel to England on Thursday to have a medical and complete his move to the Premier League side.
The Magpies have an option to buy him for £20 million ($26m) at the end of the campaign.
Borthwick-Jackson to join Oldham on loan
Manchester United defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson is set to join Oldham Athletic on loan later today, according to the Daily Mail.
The left-back - who turns 23 on February 2 - was the subject of interest from MLS clubs Minnesota United and New York Red Bulls.
He has spent the first half of the campaign on loan at League One outfit Tranmere Rovers and will now go join a League Two side on a temporary basis.
Tonelli returns to Sampdoria
Sampdoria have announced the acquisition of Lorenzo Tonelli from Napoli on a loan deal with an obligation to buy.
The 30-year-old centre-back returns to the club he spent the 2018/19 season on loan with after falling out of favour in Naples.
Tonelli has not made an appearance for Napoli this term and will hope this move secures him regular playing time.
Genoa reject Blackburn bid for Wozniak
Genoa have rejected a bid from Blackburn Rovers for teenager Tomasz Wozniak, Goal understands.
The Championship side had hoped to acquire the Polish goalkeeper, but have been knocked back in their efforts.
The 18-year-old shot-stopper has yet to make his senior debut with Genoa, spending his time developing in their youth teams.
Juventus willing to sanction Can's departure
Emre Can looks certain to leave Juventus this month, with Borussia Dortmund ready to submit an offer for the out-of-favour midfielder.
Can has been restricted to just eight Serie A appearances for the Bianconeri this season, having fallen down the squad pecking order since Maurizio Sarri's arrival as coach.
Moses links up with Inter on loan
🚨 | NEW SIGNING— Inter (@Inter_en) January 23, 2020
Transfer complete: @VictorMoses is a Nerazzurri player! ⚫🔵
👉 https://t.co/dLY0g8wIpB#WelcomeVictor #NotForEveryone pic.twitter.com/jl0ZrtqPHf
Man Utd's move for Fernandes collapses
Red Devils end interest in midfielder deal
Manchester United's bid to lure Bruno Fernandes away from Sporting is over, according to The Sun.
The Portuguese giants have been demanding £68 million ($89m) for the midfielder, with the Red Devils refusing to meet that asking price.
Arsenal reluctant to cut Ceballos' stay short
Dani Ceballos may want to see his loan spell at Arsenal cut short, but the Gunners are reluctant to grant his wish.
According to AS, the Premier League outfit intend to keep the midfielder on their books despite Valencia expressing interest in taking on a short-term agreement with Real Madrid.
From Barcelona to Aston Villa for Barry
"It sends a powerful message about the ambition of this football club."— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 23, 2020
Academy Manager Mark Harrison on the arrival of Louie Barry from Barcelona... #AVFC
Mulraney off to MLS
✍️ Jake Mulraney will become an Atlanta United player next month after Hearts, and the player, today agreed terms with the MLS side— Heart of Midlothian FC (@JamTarts) January 23, 2020
➡️ https://t.co/ayZDU6Yyjs pic.twitter.com/XDEFIE4ok3
New club for Podolski
🤝 Willkommen - Welcome - Hoş Geldin @Podolski10 #BizAntalyasporuz pic.twitter.com/OcdBPHELBL— Antalyaspor (@Antalyaspor) January 23, 2020
Kepa future in doubt as Chelsea line up Pope
Chelsea to make keeper change?
Chelsea could look to part with Kepa Arrizabalaga - the world's most expensive goalkeeper - this summer, claims the Evening Standard.
On the back of a few costly errors, the Blues are said to be weighing up a move for Burnley's England international custodian Nick Pope.
‘Liverpool don’t need Mbappe at £250m’
Liverpool “don’t necessarily need” to be looking at luring Kylian Mbappe away from Paris Saint-Germain, says Steve McManaman, especially as the World Cup winner would represent “a risk” at £250 million ($328m).
The former Reds star told HorseRacing.net: "I’ve said for the last three or four years that he’s going to be the best around, but Liverpool are flying at the moment and they don’t necessarily need Kylian Mbappe at this moment in time."
Everton remain keen on Allan
Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti would like to be reunited with Napoli midfielder Allan at Goodison Park, reports Sky Sport Italia.
The Brazilian is attracting interest from elsewhere, but the Toffees are eager to take him to the Premier League.
Newcastle lead race for Lazaro
Newcastle are back at the front of the queue for Inter midfielder Valentino Lazaro, reports Alfredo Pedulla.
RB Leipzig are also keen on the 23-year-old Austrian, but St James' Park remains his most likely destination.
Milan to demand €35m for Paqueta
Paris Saint-Germain will have to part with €35 million (£30m/$39m) in order to prise Lucas Paqueta from AC Milan, claims Calciomercato.
Those in the French capital have no intention of going that high for the Brazilian, meaning that further discussions are being planned.
Chelsea to go and get Gosens
Atalanta defender Robin Gosens is interesting Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, according to Express Sport.
The Blues are readying a £20 million ($26m) move for the 25-year-old as they seek to bring in a replacement for Marcos Alonso - who is free to move on.
Sevilla plotting swoop for Morelos
Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is registering on Sevilla's recruitment radar, claims Sky Sports.
The fiery Colombian has generated speculation throughout the winter window, but remains at Ibrox for now.
West Ham don't want Payet back
West Ham have no interest in bringing Dimitri Payet back to the club, claims Sky Sports.
It had been suggested that the Hammers would look to make a controversial move for the Marseille star, who previously left east London under a cloud in January 2017.
Tevez a possible target for Man Utd
Argentine striker to return to Old Trafford?
Manchester United could look to bring Carlos Tevez back to the club on a short-term deal, reports Tuttosport.
The Argentine striker is currently back with Boca Juniors in his homeland but the Red Devils may reach out to him in a bid to find proven cover for the injured Marcus Rashford.
‘Werner the wrong option for Liverpool’
Liverpool are unlikely to need or want Timo Werner any time soon, says Steve McManaman, with the RB Leipzig striker recognised as a “proper goalscorer” but not the kind of player that fits into Jurgen Klopp’s system.
The former Reds star told HorseRacing.net: "I do wonder if Liverpool are actually interested in him if I’m being honest. I don’t think he’s the type of player that Liverpool would go for at this moment."
Aubameyang gives Barcelona green light
Arsenal star keen on Camp Nou switch
Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has opened the door for Barcelona to make a move, claims Mundo Deportivo.
The Gabonese frontman is yet to commit to a new contract with the Gunners and has been heavily linked with a move to Spain.
Departure from Florence
OFFICIAL | 📋@Pedro9oficial joins @Flamengo on loan 🤝— ACF Fiorentina English 🧢 (@ACFFiorentinaEN) January 23, 2020
Good luck, Pedro! 👋
#ForzaViola 💜 #Fiorentina pic.twitter.com/t9bc0UqRLZ
Real Madrid complete Vallejo signing
Real Madrid have completed the signing of Hugo Vallejo from Malaga - according to Onda Cero.
The 19-year-old has put pen to paper on a three-year deal at Santiago Bernabeu, but will be sent out on loan to Deportivo La Coruna for the rest of the season.
Hugo has featured in five Spanish Segunda matches for Malaga this term.
Kouassi joins Genk on loan from Celtic
Eboue Kouassi has joined KRC Genk on loan until the end of the season.— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 23, 2020
Best of luck, Eboue! 🍀
West Ham knocked back in approach for River Plate's Montiel
West Ham have seen an offer for River Plate defender Gonzalo Montiel rejected - according to TyC Sports.
The Hammers submitted a €500,000 bid to sign the 23-year-old on a six-month loan with a €10 million ($11m, £8m) option to buy included, but the Argentine club were unwilling to agree to the deal.
Montiel has racked up 64 appearances for River since joining the club in 2016.
Leipzig close in on Dani Olmo
Leipzig are on the verge of signing Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Dani Olmo - according to Kicker.
The 21-year-old is eager to complete a move to the Bundesliga so that he can force his way into contention for a place in Spain's Euro 2020 squad.
Barcelona have also been monitoring Olmo, but Leipzig are now in pole position to secure his signature.
Feyenoord send Burger out on loan to Excelsior
Feyenoord verhuurt Wouter Burger voor de rest van dit seizoen aan @excelsiorrdam.— Feyenoord Rotterdam (@Feyenoord) January 23, 2020
Succes in Kralingen, Wout! 💪
Man Utd can’t afford to let Cavani go to Chelsea - Fletcher
Manchester United “cannot afford to let Edinson Cavani go to Chelsea”, says Darren Fletcher, with the Red Devils also urged to pay whatever it takes to get a deal for Bruno Fernandes over the line.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is yet to get any additions on board during the January transfer window.
That is considered to be hindering his efforts, with more holes being picked in the Red Devils squad on the back of a disappointing 2-0 home defeat to Burnley.
Inter reject offer from Man Utd for Vecino
Red Devils fail to land Uruguayan midfielder
Inter have rejected a loan offer for Matias Vecino from Manchester United - according to Sky Sports.
The Red Devils wanted the 28-year-old as a short-term replacement for Scott McTominay, but the two clubs were unable to agree on a final deal.
Napoli are now in pole position to sign Vecino, with Brazilian midfielder Allan set to move to San Siro in exchange.
‘Arsenal so bad at the back & need two defenders in’
Arsenal “need two defenders in”, says Charlie Nicholas, with Mikel Arteta’s side considered to be “so bad at the back”.
The former Gunners star has told Sky Sports: “There’s not much time to go [in the January transfer window], but I’d like to see some defenders in."
Poveda undergoing Leeds medical
Manchester City winger Ian Carlo Poveda is, according to The Athletic, undergoing a medical at Leeds.
A fee is said to have been agreed for the 19-year-old which will see the youngster join a Championship promotion bid at Elland Road.
Man Utd have no plans to sack Solskjaer
Red Devils to keep faith with boss
The Manchester United board have no plans to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, claims Sky Sports.
The Red Devils boss finds himself falling under mounting pressure once more, but those at Old Trafford are prepared to remain patient.
Chelsea enquire about Cavani loan
Chelsea are trying to sign Edinson Cavani on loan in January but the Paris Saint-Germain striker's desire to join Atletico Madrid is likely to see the Blues miss out.
Cavani is pushing to leave PSG in the winter window and is keen on joining Atleti, where he is likely to sign a two-and-a-half-year contract having been impressed with Diego Simeone's plan for him upon his arrival.
Liverpool interested in Isco
Real Madrid playmaker Isco has emerged as a potential transfer target for Liverpool, claims El Desmarque.
The Reds are considered to still be in need of a playmaker to replace Philippe Coutinho and could raid Santiago Bernabeu for a proven performer.
Spurs willing to spend £25m on Bale
Tottenham are prepared to part with £25 million ($33m) in order to bring Gareth Bale back to the club, claims the El Chiringuito.
The Wales international continues to be linked with a move away from Real Madrid, but his agent has ruled out any loan agreement.
Bayern keen on Upamecano
RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano is registering on Bayern Munich's transfer radar, according to Abendzeitung.
The Bundesliga champions are said to see the 21-year-old Frenchman as the ideal long-term successor to Jerome Boateng at the Allianz Arena.
How many signings do Man Utd need?
Valencia set sights on Man City's Otamendi
Valencia have identified Manchester City centre back Nicolas Otamendi as a transfer target - according to The Sun.
The Spanish clubs are prepared to swoop for the 31-year-old in the summer, with the reigning Premier League champions willing to listen to offers.
Otamendi has featured in 23 matches across all competitions for City this term.
Chelsea look to replace Kepa
Chelsea are on the lookout for a new number one goalkeeper - according to The Times.
The Blues are concerned by Kepa Arrizabalaga's recent performances, and have started to scout for a potential replacement between the sticks.
Burnley's Nick Pope and Manchester United shot-stopper Dean Henderson (currently on loan at Sheffield United) are thought to be on Chelsea's list of possible targets.
Bayern target Upamecano
Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano is the subject of interest from Bayern Munich - according to Sky in Germany.
The Bundesliga champions are prepared to launch a bid for the 21-year-old in the summer, with his current value set at around €40 million ($44m, £34m).
Leipzig are eager to cash in on Upamecano at the end of the season, before his contract nears its 2021 expiry date.
Mooy set to join Brighton on permanent deal
Huddersfield midfielder Aaron Mooy is expected to make his loan move to Brighton permanent - according to the Telegraph.
The Australian will sign for the Seagulls in a £5 million deal before the end of the January transfer window.
Mooy has scored twice in 17 Premier League appearances for Brighton.
Leicester move for £15m Jannik Vestergaard
Champions League hopefuls Leicester City are preparing £15m ($19.7m) transfer move for Southampton's Jannik Vestergaard, claims the Sun.
The Foxes' 4-1 thrashing of West Ham on Wednesday leaves them with a 14-point advantage over Manchester United in fifth place.
But they will not rest on their laurels, and are considering the centre-back to bolster their defence in the second half of the Premier League season.
Casillas and Rajoy interested in Spanish FA presidency
Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas and ex-Prime Minister of Spain Mariano Rajoy are interested in running the nation's football federation, claims COPE (via Sport).
The RFEF will elect a new president later in the year, with Casillas considered a front-runner for the post.
But if he drops out of the reckoning Rajoy, who was removed from office in 2018 amid a corruption scandal, would throw his hat in the ring for the presidency.
Gressel trade highlights MLS salary flaw
On the same day MLS announced a megadeal for Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez, a separate trade showed that there are still problems created by the salary cap.
Atlanta United's decision to move Julian Gressel headlined an ongoing issue, one that may be addressed by the Collective Bargaining Agreement.
West Ham interested in bringing back Payet
West Ham have shown interest in bringing back Dimitri Payet, according to L'Equipe.
The French midfielder rose to prominence with the Hammers in 2015-16, scoring 12 goals for the club while asserting himself as one of the league's top midfielders.
He moved to Marseille soon after, but now could be in line for a return to help his struggling former club.
Roma eye Dilrosun and Januzaj
Roma boss Paulo Fonseca has stated his need for reinforcements and it appears the club is ready to provide.
According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Roma are looking to add Javairo Dilrosun from Hertha Berlin on a loan-to-buy deal.
In addition, Adnan Januzaj remains an option for the club as the Italian side pursues the Real Sociedad winger.
Ceballos in talks for Arsenal exit
Dani Ceballos is in talks with Real Madrid regarding an early exit from Arsenal, according to Carrusel Deportivo.
The midfielder has asked Real Madrid to help him find another team as he has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates.
Ceballos is still targeting a spot in Spain's squad at Euro 2020, and he knows his lack of playing time at Arsenal will hurt any chance of making the squad.
Solskjaer: Man Utd ready for clear-out
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United are in the midst of a clear-out.
The club fell to Burnley on Wednesday to continue the struggles at Old Trafford, and Solskjaer hinted that some major moves could be made in the coming weeks.
Inter and Napoli prepare Allan-Vecino exchange
Inter and Napoli are in discussions for an exchange that would see Allan head to the former and Matias Vecino head to the latter, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.
The two clubs have already been in talks over Matteo Politano and Fernando Llorente as the two sides have a good working relationship.
However, complicating matters is interest from Everton, as former Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti is looking to bring Allan to Goodison Park.
Martinelli set to triple his wages as Real Madrid circle
The Gunners are keen to lock down their young star
Arsenal are set to offer Gabriel Martinelli an improved deal following Real Madrid interest in the Brazilian teenager.
According to the Daily Mail, Martinelli will be rewarded with a pay rise from £10,000 a week to around £30,000 despite his current deal running through 2024.
Martinelli has scored 10 goals in 21 games for the Gunners this season.
Southampton reject third bid for Adams
Southampton have rejected three bids from Leeds as the Championship side has pushed to sign Che Adams.
According to Sky Sports, Leeds have been pushing to seal a loan-to-buy deal for the forward.
Leeds are in need of a striker to replace Eddie Nketiah, who returned Arsenal from his loan spell at Elland Road.
Willian Jose keen on Spurs transfer
Willian Jose is hoping to seal a move to Tottenham in the coming days.
The Real Sociedad forward has been the subject of talks and is now eager to seal a move to London before the end of the January window.
Whitecaps sign Godoy
The Vancouver Whitecaps have finalised a deal for Erik Godoy, the club announced.
Godoy rejoins from Club Atletico Colon after spending last season on loan with the Whitecaps.
The defender started 30 matches last season and has now agreed to an MLS contract through 2022 with an option for 2023.