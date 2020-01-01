Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern want Sancho to snub Man Utd?

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge insists a swap deal involving David Alaba and Leroy Sane has "nothing to do with reality".

The German champions have been linked with a bid for the Manchester City winger, while Alaba is said to be considering a move away from Bavaria.

The prospect of a swap deal has been raised recently, but Rummenigge says there is no way it will happen.

