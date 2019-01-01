Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca enter race for Pochettino

Mourinho's plans for three key contract rebels
Tottenham have renewed hope of extending the deals of contract rebels Christian Eriksen, Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld, reports the Mirror.
The trio were understood to be tired of Mauricio Pochettino's management style and keen for new climes.
But the arrival of Jose Mourinho has changed the panorama, with Spurs now looking to tie the players down and avoid losing them on free transfers in June.
Campos open to Tottenham role
Lille sporting director Luis Campos is keen to join up with Jose Mourinho in the Portuguese's new adventure at Tottenham, reports Sky Sports.
Spurs, however, already have someone in that role, while Campos is under long-term contract at his current club, making a move unlikely.
Mourinho will find no money at Spurs
New boss has signalled willingness to work with youth
New Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has been told he will have no transfer funds for the January window, according to the Guardian.
Mourinho signalled in his first public comments since taking over that he was pleased to focus on bringing new talent up from within the Spurs ranks.
But he did insist that his new employers must not sell Harry Kane over the summer.
Reyna to take up Austin FC job
New York City FC sporting director Claudio Reyna is gearing up for a new challenge at expansion team Austin FC, reports the Athletic.
Former UNMNT international Reyna is in the final year of his contract with his current club, with talks on an extension stalled.
Barca enter race for Pochettino
Bayern Munich also linked with newly available Argentine
Barcelona are ready to battle Bayern Munich to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their next coach, claims the Sun.
Pochettino is newly out of work after being sacked by Tottenham earlier this week.
But he has no shortage of suitors, with Barca interested in naming him as Ernesto Valverde's successor should the current incumbent be moved on.
The Argentine, however, has previously stated he would not be interested in working at Camp Nou due to his affinity with Espanyol.