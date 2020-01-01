Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Premier League & Serie A sides battling for Chiesa

Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana is being hunted by La Liga champions Barcelona, according to De Telegraaf.

The Blaugrana are keen to add the Cameroon international to their ranks as competition for current No.1 Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Barcelona are believed to have offered Neto, along with youngsters Riqui Puig, Alex Collado or Carles Alena, in a possible deal for Onana.