Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal set to miss out on Szoboszlai

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Szoboszlai Dominik

McKenzie open to January Celtic move

2020-12-17T10:28:04Z

Philadelphia Union defender Mark McKenzie has admitted that he is open to a January move to Scottish champions Celtic as the USMNT international looks to follow in the footsteps of Virgil van Dijk and compete at the highest level in Europe.

Read the full story on Goal

Leverkusen trio set for renewals

2020-12-17T10:00:00Z

Bayer Leverkusen are close to tying up renewals for Florian Wirtz, Moussa Diaby and Edmond Tapsoba, according to Kicker.

The trio - all of whom are 21 or under - have played key roles in the club's fantastic start to the 2020-21 season.

Leverkusen currently sit atop the Bundesliga table, one point clear of Bayern Munich.

Font: No Barca move for Haaland or Neymar

2020-12-17T09:30:40Z

Barcelona presidential hopeful Victor Font has told Goal that he will not be repeating the mistakes of previous candidates by making bold transfer promises amid links with Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

In addition, the 48-year-old ruled out a Camp Nou return for Neymar, admitting that the club simply do not have the finances to sanction such a move.

Read the full story on Goal

Erling Haaland, Borussia Dortmund 2020-21, Champions League
Getty

Mbappe remains keen on Real move

2020-12-17T09:00:00Z

PSG star open to Blancos switch

Kylian Mbappe remains keen on making a move to Real Madrid, reports AS.

Barcelona could end up aiding the transfer cause of their arch-rivals, with another Champions League failure for Paris Saint-Germain set to edge a World Cup winner towards the exits.

They are set to face the Blaugrana in the last-16 of this season's competition, with Mbappe yet to extend a contract due to expire in 2022 as that heavyweight contest approaches.

 

Mbappe Real Madrid PSG
Getty Images

Man City to sell another hot prospect

2020-12-17T08:30:00Z

Manchester City could be about to cash in on another hot prospect, with the Daily Mail claiming that Jayden Braaf could be offloaded.

The 18-year-old Dutchman has been billed as the next Jadon Sancho, but the Blues may move him on for £8 million ($11m).

Dele Alli could be lured to Rangers

2020-12-17T08:00:00Z

Dele Alli could be lured to Rangers by Steven Gerrard, according to talkSPORT.

The Tottenham midfielder is struggling for regular game time this season and is expected to push for a move during the January window.

Atletico will not sanction Trippier sale

2020-12-17T07:30:00Z

Red Devils to miss out on right-back

Atletico Madrid have no intention of parting with Kieran Trippier, reports AS.

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the England international right-back, but he is held in high regard at Wanda Metropolitano and any approaches will be shunned.

Rice wants Chelsea move

2020-12-17T07:00:00Z

Hammers star keen on switch

Chelsea are ready to rekindle their interest in Declan Rice and, according The Mirror, the West Ham star is keen on a move.

He will, however, not be forcing the issue at the London Stadium, meaning that those at Stamford Bridge may find it difficult to put a big-money deal in place.

Declan Rice West Ham 2020-21
Getty

Juve in Dybala discussions, rule out Gomez signing

2020-12-17T05:00:00Z

Gordon signs with Wanderers

2020-12-17T04:00:00Z

Central Coast Mariners defender Ziggy Gordon has signed with Western Sydney Wanderers after being released from his contract at the Gosford club.

The 27-year-old's signature at the Wanderers was confirmed by the club on Thursday.

LA Galaxy in talks to acquire Villafana

2020-12-17T03:00:00Z

The LA Galaxy are in talks to acquire left-back Jorge Villafana from the Portland Timbers, ESPN reports.

Villafana would fill a need for the Galaxy, who recently announced they had declined the option of Emiliano Insua. 

The 31-year-old Villafana has been capped 21 times by the USMNT, most recently in 2018.

Benson signs new Burnley contract

2020-12-17T02:00:00Z

Ibini terminates Newcastle Jets contract

2020-12-17T01:00:00Z

Bernie Ibini has had his contract with Newcastle Jets terminated effective immediately after he bought out the remainder of the deal, the club's official website reported.

The winger has been linked with a move to Western Sydney Wanderers.

Ghana star Aboagye makes club switch in Mexico

2020-12-17T00:00:00Z

Former Granada midfielder Clifford Aboagye has sealed a move to Mexican side Puebla, the Liga MX outfit announced on Wednesday.

Read the full story on Goal!

Man Utd target Calhanoglu in discussions to renew with Milan

2020-12-16T23:45:00Z

Turkish star could stay at the San Siro

Fire to trade Mihailovic to Impact

2020-12-16T23:30:00Z

field

Chicago Fire have completed the blockbuster trade of Djordje Mihailovic to Montreal Impact, according to The Athletic's Sam Stejskal.

According to the report, Impact will pay $800k in General Allocation Money to snare the services of the USMNT midfielder.

The 22-year-old has played the last four MLS seasons for the Fire.
 

Man Utd undecided on Williams loan decision

2020-12-16T23:15:00Z

Manchester United are still deciding whether they want loan out full-back Brandon Williams in January, reports Manchester Evening News.

The 20-year-old has only made one start this season as he finds himself behind Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw and Alex Telles in the full-back pecking order.

Southampton and Newcastle have been linked with a loan move for the England under-21 international.

 

Arsenal to miss out on Salzburg's Szoboszlai

2020-12-16T23:00:00Z

Gunners beaten by Germans to Hungarian star