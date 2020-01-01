Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal set to miss out on Szoboszlai

Bayer Leverkusen are close to tying up renewals for Florian Wirtz, Moussa Diaby and Edmond Tapsoba, according to Kicker.

The trio - all of whom are 21 or under - have played key roles in the club's fantastic start to the 2020-21 season.

Leverkusen currently sit atop the Bundesliga table, one point clear of Bayern Munich.