Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal set to miss out on Szoboszlai

McKenzie open to January Celtic move
Philadelphia Union defender Mark McKenzie has admitted that he is open to a January move to Scottish champions Celtic as the USMNT international looks to follow in the footsteps of Virgil van Dijk and compete at the highest level in Europe.
Leverkusen trio set for renewals
Bayer Leverkusen are close to tying up renewals for Florian Wirtz, Moussa Diaby and Edmond Tapsoba, according to Kicker.
The trio - all of whom are 21 or under - have played key roles in the club's fantastic start to the 2020-21 season.
Leverkusen currently sit atop the Bundesliga table, one point clear of Bayern Munich.
Font: No Barca move for Haaland or Neymar
Barcelona presidential hopeful Victor Font has told Goal that he will not be repeating the mistakes of previous candidates by making bold transfer promises amid links with Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.
In addition, the 48-year-old ruled out a Camp Nou return for Neymar, admitting that the club simply do not have the finances to sanction such a move.
Mbappe remains keen on Real move
PSG star open to Blancos switch
Kylian Mbappe remains keen on making a move to Real Madrid, reports AS.
Barcelona could end up aiding the transfer cause of their arch-rivals, with another Champions League failure for Paris Saint-Germain set to edge a World Cup winner towards the exits.
They are set to face the Blaugrana in the last-16 of this season's competition, with Mbappe yet to extend a contract due to expire in 2022 as that heavyweight contest approaches.
Man City to sell another hot prospect
Manchester City could be about to cash in on another hot prospect, with the Daily Mail claiming that Jayden Braaf could be offloaded.
The 18-year-old Dutchman has been billed as the next Jadon Sancho, but the Blues may move him on for £8 million ($11m).
Dele Alli could be lured to Rangers
Dele Alli could be lured to Rangers by Steven Gerrard, according to talkSPORT.
The Tottenham midfielder is struggling for regular game time this season and is expected to push for a move during the January window.
Atletico will not sanction Trippier sale
Red Devils to miss out on right-back
Atletico Madrid have no intention of parting with Kieran Trippier, reports AS.
Manchester United have been linked with a move for the England international right-back, but he is held in high regard at Wanda Metropolitano and any approaches will be shunned.
Rice wants Chelsea move
Hammers star keen on switch
Chelsea are ready to rekindle their interest in Declan Rice and, according The Mirror, the West Ham star is keen on a move.
He will, however, not be forcing the issue at the London Stadium, meaning that those at Stamford Bridge may find it difficult to put a big-money deal in place.
Juve in Dybala discussions, rule out Gomez signing
Fabio Paratici, Juventus director, to Sky Sport: “We’re gonna meet the agent of Paulo Dybala to talk about his contract. Papu Gomez? We’re not gonna sign him in January”. 🇦🇷 #Juventus @SkySport— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 16, 2020
Gordon signs with Wanderers
Central Coast Mariners defender Ziggy Gordon has signed with Western Sydney Wanderers after being released from his contract at the Gosford club.
The 27-year-old's signature at the Wanderers was confirmed by the club on Thursday.
LA Galaxy in talks to acquire Villafana
The LA Galaxy are in talks to acquire left-back Jorge Villafana from the Portland Timbers, ESPN reports.
Villafana would fill a need for the Galaxy, who recently announced they had declined the option of Emiliano Insua.
The 31-year-old Villafana has been capped 21 times by the USMNT, most recently in 2018.
Benson signs new Burnley contract
CONTRACT | Josh Benson has been rewarded with a new long-term contract at Turf Moor after becoming part of the Clarets’ first-team set-up. ✍️— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) December 16, 2020
Ibini terminates Newcastle Jets contract
Bernie Ibini has had his contract with Newcastle Jets terminated effective immediately after he bought out the remainder of the deal, the club's official website reported.
The winger has been linked with a move to Western Sydney Wanderers.
Ghana star Aboagye makes club switch in Mexico
Former Granada midfielder Clifford Aboagye has sealed a move to Mexican side Puebla, the Liga MX outfit announced on Wednesday.
Man Utd target Calhanoglu in discussions to renew with Milan
Turkish star could stay at the San Siro
The agent of Hakan Calhanoglu had a meeting today in Milano with AC Milan board.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 16, 2020
Talks on to extend his contract - expiring on next June. AC Milan are still working to reach an agreement, nothing advanced by Manchester United side now [while he’s negotiating with Milan]. 🔴🇹🇷
Fire to trade Mihailovic to Impact
Chicago Fire have completed the blockbuster trade of Djordje Mihailovic to Montreal Impact, according to The Athletic's Sam Stejskal.
According to the report, Impact will pay $800k in General Allocation Money to snare the services of the USMNT midfielder.
The 22-year-old has played the last four MLS seasons for the Fire.
Man Utd undecided on Williams loan decision
Manchester United are still deciding whether they want loan out full-back Brandon Williams in January, reports Manchester Evening News.
The 20-year-old has only made one start this season as he finds himself behind Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw and Alex Telles in the full-back pecking order.
Southampton and Newcastle have been linked with a loan move for the England under-21 international.
Arsenal to miss out on Salzburg's Szoboszlai
Gunners beaten by Germans to Hungarian star
Dominik Szoboszlai to RB Leipzig, here we go! The decision has been made. The agreement with Salzburg is set to be completed - personal terms too. ⚪️🔴— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 16, 2020
Looks like tomorrow is ‘the day’. Szoboszlai and his agent are flying in Leipzig for medicals. More to come soon! #transfers