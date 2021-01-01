Matchday LIVE: Leeds vs Liverpool, AC Milan face Lazio & Real Madrid in action against Celta Vigo

If ever a team needed to get into the dressing room at half-time it was Leeds. After a bright opening the Whites faded badly as Liverpool stepped up a gear.

Jurgen Klopp will be delighted with his side's performance, though there will be obvious frustration at their failure to get a second goal that dominance perhaps deserved. They have mustered 12 shots on goal but only three of them hit the target.

As it stands, Leeds are still in this game.