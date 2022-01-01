Champions League group stage draw LIVE: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, Liverpool & more learn opponents

The Premier League is now widely regarded as the strongest of Europe's top five leagues, but that is not reflected in the recent history of the Champions League.

The trophy has only been won by an English side twice in the last ten editions of the competition, with Liverpool seeing off Tottenham in the 2019 final and Chelsea beating Manchester City in the 2021 showpiece.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have appeared in two other finals in the last five years, however, suffering defeats against Real Madrid in both 2018 and 2022.

Manchester City have yet to win Europe's most prestigious competition, but they are among the favourites this time around after adding prolific Norwegian striker Erling Haaland to their ranks.

Spurs are back in the Champions League under Antonio Conte and will be eyeing a repeat of their run three years ago, while Chelsea will be aiming to become only the third English side to win the trophy three times (After Liverpool and Manchester United).