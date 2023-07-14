Lionel Messi does his own shopping! Inter Miami star poses for selfies as he pushes his trolley around Publix supermarket in Florida

Lionel Messi was spotted doing his grocery shopping in a local supermarket following his move to MLS side Inter Miami.

Messi seen grocery shopping in Miami

Will be unveiled by the club in coming days

Inter Miami currently bottom of Eastern Conference

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentina World Cup winner, who may have believed he wouldn't be as easily recognized in the U.S. as he is in Europe, but it seems like he'll still struggle to walk down the street without being mobbed by fans. Whilst doing his grocery shopping in his new home of Miami, the 35-year-old seemed in good spirits, posing for multiple pictures with fans who must've been shocked to see one of soccer's greats filling his trolley with supermarket goods.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi is settling into life in the States ahead of his official unveiling as an Inter Miami player. In preparation for his MLS debut, the club are planning to revamp their 18,000-capacity DRV PNK Stadium in a bid to capitalise on the huge amount of interest in the former Barcelona star. Attendances are expected to rocket following the announcement of Messi's signing, and videos of Inter Miami's new star arriving in the USA are only increasing the levels of hype.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? Despite Messi's arrival, on the pitch it's not been a great season for Inter Miami so far. Following the sacking of former boss Phil Neville, the club sits bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference, with just 18 points from 21 games. They'll be hoping that the arrival of perhaps the greatest player in soccer history will be just what they need to surge up the table.