Leeds relegated from Premier League as USMNT stars Weston McKennie and Brenden Aaronson are unable to save the day against Spurs

Weston McKennie was named in Leeds' starting XI for Sunday's relegation-confirming 4-1 loss to Tottenham at Elland Road.

McKennie plays 60 for Leeds

Aaronson comes off the bench

Leeds had to win to have chance of staying up

WHAT HAPPENED? The U.S. men's national team midfielder retained his spot in the starting XI, which included a total of six defenders in the line-up. His international team-mate, Brenden Aaronson, was named on the bench, while Tyler Adams missed out again with an injury suffered back in March.

Leeds, though, were bulldozed from the opening whistle, with Harry Kane scoring just two minutes in. McKennie and Co. lasted until halftime, but conceded a second just minutes into the second half, when Pedro Porro doubled the lead.

A Jack Harrison goal gave Leeds a bit of hope, but Kane slammed the door shut minutes later with his second of the season, dooming Leeds to relegation. One final Lucas Moura goal in stoppage time added insult to injury as Leeds exited the Premier League on a low.

Leeds starting XI: Robles; Ayling, Kristensen, Wober, Struijk; Koch, Cooper(C); McKennie, Forshaw, Harrison; Rodrigo.

Subs: Meslier, Chiloka-Mullen, Firpo, Aaronson, Roca, Summerville, Gnonto, Rutter, Greenwood.

HOW THEY GOT ON: McKennie played 60 minutes, but was largely anonymous in what will certainly be his last Leeds appearance. It'll spell the end of a disastrous loan spell from Juventus, with McKennie and Leeds fans glad to see this temporary partnership come to an end.

Aaronson, meanwhile, came on in the 59th minute, just moments before Harrison's goal, but could do little to help Leeds complete Mission Impossible.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leeds entered the match knowing that only a win, and some help, would keep them in the Premier League. If they were to defeat Tottenham, Leeds also needed Leicester City or Everton to drop points to stay in the top flight.

Leeds, though, were unable to do their part and will now head back to the Championship next season. While McKennie's time at the club is surely over, Aaronson and Adams' future is a bit more unclear as the club heads into a massive summer before returning to play in the second division.

WHAT NEXT FOR MCKENNIE AND AARONSON? After the conclusion of the Premier League season, the focus will turn towards the USMNT. The U.S. will face Mexico in the Nations League semi-finals next month before kicking off the Gold Cup shortly after. The Leeds duo are expected to take part in the Nations League, with interim coach Anthony Hudson likely to use a rotated squad for the Gold Cup.