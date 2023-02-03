'I'm saying nothing without my lawyer!' - Liverpool boss Klopp takes aim at Chelsea over £320m January spending spree

Jurgen Klopp admits he "doesn't understand" Chelsea's remarkable £320m January spending spree.

Chelsea spent more than £320m in January

Eight players including Mudryk and Fernandez recruited

Klopp expects rapid improvement from Blues

WHAT HAPPENED? Speaking at a press conference ahead of Liverpool's Premier League trip to Wolves, Klopp was asked about events at Stamford Bridge during the transfer window, with the Londoners splashing out more than £320 million ($392m) on eight new players.

WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp joked: "I'm saying nothing without my lawyer!" before going on to say: "I don't understand that part of the business, what you can do, what you can't you do. it's a big number in the last two windows. The players they brought in, I didn't think once 'why did they do that?'. They are all really good players, so from that point of view, congratulations if you can do it. I don't understand how it's possible, but it's not for me to explain how it works. Hopefully you all know exactly how it works, and then it's fine!"

Asked if he expected an instant improvement from Graham Potter's side, Klopp added: "Yeah, Graham knows that. I'm not sure Todd Boehly is too interested in that, but it will happen at one point that they play well together. With the quality they have, that's hard to avoid. How quickly it will happen, I don't know."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Like Liverpool, Chelsea have been struggling this season and currently sit 10th in the Premier League. Klopp's side sit one place above them but level on points having only made one January signing in Cody Gakpo.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds are in Premier League action this weekend when they take on Wolves at Molineux (15:00 GMT).