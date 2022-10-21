Koulibaly: African teams lack self-esteem at World Cup - Chelsea star opines ahead of Qatar 2022

Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly has suggested African teams lack self esteem and it is one of the reasons why they have never won the World Cup.

No African team has ever made it to World Cup semis

Koulibaly gives his opinion on why

Optimistic African team can break that hoodoo

WHAT HAPPENED: Most teams from the continent usually struggle to get past the group stage of the prestigious global competition. Most fall at the first hurdle and in the continent's history, only a handful have made it to the knockout phase.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Senegal, Cameroon, and Ghana are the only teams to have gone past the group stage, but none have advanced to the last four. Qatar will offer African teams another opportunity to show they have come of age. The competition will take place from November 20 to December 18.

Backpagepix.

Cameroon, Ghana, Senegal, Tunisia and Morocco are the five teams that will represent the continent. However, Koulibaly believes these teams will need to have self-belief and confidence to stand a chance of making it to the latter stages.

WHAT HE SAID: "African nations are lacking self-esteem and self-awareness that they can really win a World Cup," the Chelsea star told BBC Sport Africa.

"We consider that going past the group stage is a good thing, but we should set higher goals for ourselves.

"I don't think that the French team or the English team are happy with going through the group stages - they want to go further."

AND WHAT IS MORE: The 31-year-old has further made a bold statement regarding the African teams.

"We should have the same mindset. That's what I am trying to bring to Senegal.

"I think it's time that an African country delivers and wins the World Cup because we are a very talented continent. We have great players."

Backpage

DO YOU KNOW: Senegal made it to the quarter-final in 2002 which was also their first appearance in the World Cup.

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT: Currently, Koulibaly is focused on club assignments and this weekend he will hope to help Chelsea defeat Manchester United in a Premier League assignment.

Senegal's first match at the World Cup will be on November 21 against the Netherlands.