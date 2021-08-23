Klopp has no transfer 'itch' to scratch at Liverpool as he hints at quiet end to window

The Reds have only brought in Ibrahima Konate this summer, but there may be no more movement before the next deadline passes

Jurgen Klopp claims to have no transfer "itch" in need of scratching at Liverpool, with the Reds boss hinting at a quiet end to the summer window.

Ibrahima Konate has been the only arrival at Anfield with another market open for business, with the French centre-half snapped up from RB Leipzig early on for £36 million ($50m).

There has been plenty of talk regarding further additions, with Klopp urged by many to bring in another forward, but the German tactician claims to be happy with his current squad.

What has been said?

Quizzed on his plans, Klopp - who has seen his side claim back-to-back wins at the start of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign - has said: "There is so much focus and transfers and recruitment in football and particularly in the Premier League.

"It might not always seem so when I speak to the media, but I do understand it.

"I'm a football fan as well and guilty of being attracted to a story about which team might sign which player.

"The difference is I don't have that 'itch' when it comes to us.

"I don't for one second criticise anyone - be it fan, pundit, journalist or players and coaches - for getting drawn into the allure of transfers."

He added: "But as the manager of this team and leader of this football club, I must always view these things with the proper perspective.

"We have exceptional players and we have long-term commitments for the majority of them.

"We have recruited smartly both in this season and last. We have an elite environment and a home ground with an atmosphere that is the envy of most.

"We have so much to be optimistic about. To be joyful about. Does that guarantee success? Of course not!

"This is football and specifically the Premier League - the most competitive in the world.

"Other teams are strong but they always have been.

"Winning in England is so hard but it always has been. It's why our club's history is so special."

When does the summer window close?

While there are no imminent deals being lined up on the arrivals front, with there seemingly more movement out of Anfield than in, Klopp and Co will continue to monitor potential additions.

The summer window will remain open until August 31, meaning that there is still time for Liverpool to make late bids for reinforcements.

Untimely injuries, such as those suffered on a regular basis last season, could influence those plans, but the Reds have few concerns at present - with Andy Robertson in line to return against Chelsea on Saturday - and they may decide to make do.

