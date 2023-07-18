Man Utd miss out on top target! Kim Min-jae completes €50m move to Bayern Munich despite Red Devils' interest in Napoli star

Kim Min-Jae has completed his transfer from Napoli to Bayern Munich, in a blow to Manchester United.

Kim unveiled with German champions

United had been heavily linked

'Bayern is every player's dream,' he says

WHAT HAPPENED? The South Korea international had been heavily linked with United this summer, but has now been officially unveiled by the German champions after a €50 million (£43m/$56m) deal was agreed between the clubs.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 26-year-old is considered one of the finest central defenders in the game today, having helped Napoli win the Serie A title in 2022-23, although whether he's a major miss for United remains to be seen. Erik ten Hag's side appear to be concentrating their efforts on tying up the deal for Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana and are targeting a No.9 signing, with Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund of interest.

WHAT THEY SAID?: “Bayern is every footballer's dream," said Kim. "I'm really looking forward to everything that awaits me in Munich. For me it means a new beginning."

WHAT NEXT FOR KIM? He'll hope to earn a spot in Thomas Tuchel's first team for Bayern ahead of their German Super Cup curtain-raiser RB Leipzig against on August 12.