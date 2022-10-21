Juventus set to hand captain Bonucci new contract amid struggle for form

Juventus are set to extend skipper Leonardo Bonucci's contract despite the defender struggling for form in this campaign.

Current contract expires in June 2024

Had been linked with a move to Tottenham

Allegri backs the defender to succeed at Juve

WHAT'S HAPPENING? His current deal with the Serie A outfit expires in the summer of 2024 and GOAL understands he is set to sign a one-year extension which will keep him at the club until 2025. He had signed the previous extension in November 2019.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It has previously been reported that the defender has a fractured relationship with Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri and was subsequently dropped against Sampdoria and Monza. It was suggested that the centre-back could move on in January as a result.

AND WHAT'S MORE: However, Allegri dismissed all speculations of a potential transfer and insisted that he is 'happy' with the defender. "Leonardo is the team’s captain, a player with personality who I must manage like everyone else. He is a crucial player, whether he plays or not. It’s a general path that involves everyone, at 35, you don’t have the energy as when you were 20. I am happy with Leo, he is a responsible man and an added value, whether he plays or not," he told reporters.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

THE VERDICT:

WHAT NEXT FOR BONUCCI? Juventus will be back in action on Friday evening against Empoli in Serie A and Bonucci will be hoping to start after playing a truncated role against Torino.