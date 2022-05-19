Bernardeschi to follow Chiellini and Dybala as latest Juventus departure

Federico Bernardeschi is set to become the latest Juventus stalwart to exit the club this summer, following on the heels of Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo Dybala in calling time on their career in Turin.

The 28-year-old, who joined the club from Fiorentina in 2017, has enjoyed prolific success at both domesitc and international level since his arrival five years ago, winning three Serie A titles with the Bianconeri and Euro 2020 with the Italy national team.

But now his future will take him elsewhere than Allianz Stadium after failing to come to an agreement over his contract, and will depart as a free agent on June 30.

Why is Bernardeschi leaving Juventus?

Getty Images

The winger has been involved in lengthy discussions over his place at the Old Lady this season, as the club have sought to wrestle back their place near the summit of Italian football after a major drop-off last term.

Max Allegri's side have not been able to deliver a deal that will satisfy both parties however, meaning that the former Crotone loanee will elect to head on out after they came to a mutual agreement.

It marks the latest high-profile exit from the club, after Chiellini and Dybala enjoyed an emotional farewell in the club's final home game of the season earlier this month.

What will Juventus look like next season?

The Bianconeri are already making movements in the transfer market to bolster their ranks, as they prepare for an overhaul of several key personal.

Article continues below

Angel Di Maria looks set to join them from Paris Saint-Germain, while there could be a return to Turin for Paul Pogba.

The France international enjoyed a highly successful stay with the club before heading back to Manchester United over half-a-decade ago, but could well be poised to arrive once more as a free agent himself.

Further reading