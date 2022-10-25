Disaster in Lisbon! Juventus crash out at Champions League group stage despite late rally against Benfica

James Hunsley|
Allegri 2022-23 Juventus Getty Images
BenficaJuventusUEFA Champions LeagueBenfica vs Juventus

Juventus were eliminated from the Champions League group stages for the first time since 2013 following a 4-3 defeat at the hands of Benfica.

  • Juventus crash out of UCL group stage
  • Benfica cruised to 4-1 victory with 15 mins left
  • Iling-Junior inspired late rally not enough

WHAT HAPPENED? A late rally inspired by substitute Samuel Iling-Junior was insufficient as Max Allegri's side crashed to a 4-3 defeat to Benfica at the Stadio Da Luz. Goals from Antonio Silva, Joao Mario and a brace from Rafa Silva had put the home side in the clear with 15 minutes to go, but late strikes from Arkadiusz Milik and Weston McKennie narrowed the deficit to 4-3. Despite a nervy end to the game, Benfica held on to the victory to secure qualification.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Juventus went into Tuesday night's match needing a win to be in with a mathematical chance of qualification from Group H. However, defeat eliminated the Vecchia Signora from the group stage of the competition for the first time since the 2013/14 season. Allegri's side's tepid performance in Lisbon, aside from a floury late on, caps off an underwhelming start to 2022/23. Juve sit eighth in Serie A, ten points off leaders Napoli with just eleven matches played.

ALL EYES ON: Despite an impressive display off the bench from Iling-Junior, the night in truth belonged to Benfica's Rafa Silva. The Portugal international scored his side's third and fourth goals, as Benfica looked set to pull away from their Group H opponents. Top European clubs will likely be after him in January.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

Benfica celebrating JuventusGettyMcKennie Benfica Juventus Champions League 2022-23Getty ImagesAllegri Benfica Juventus Champions League 2022-23Getty Images

DID YOU KNOW? Juventus conceded three goals during the first half of a match for the first time in the club's Champions League history.

THE VERDICT:

This sums up Juventus' performance up to 75 minutes:

There was a game-changing moment in Juve's attempted comeback:

Ultimately, however, the night truly belonged to this man:

The irony behind Juve's recent poor record in the tournament:

WHAT NEXT FOR JUVENTUS? After attempting to make up ground in Serie A against Lecce on Saturday, Juventus will need a win against visitors PSG on November 2 to ensure Europa League qualification.

Who will win the UEFA Champions League this season?

30502 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the UEFA Champions League this season?

  • 38%Manchester City
  • 12%Paris Saint-Germain
  • 10%Liverpool
  • 40%Other team
30502 Votes
Play the only 2022/23 game with the UEFA Champions League on FIFA 23!
BUY FIFA 23 NOW

Editors' Picks