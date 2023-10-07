Job on the line! Jose Mourinho set to be sacked by Roma - if they lose to struggling Cagliari this weekend

Jose Mourinho's job could well be on the line with reports suggesting Roma could dismiss him should his side lose to Serie A's bottom side Cagliari.

Roma struggling for early-season form

Currently lie 13th in Serie A

Higher-ups thinking of a managerial change

WHAT HAPPENED? Sources at Corriere dello Sport have confirmed that Mourinho's job could be on the line on Sunday after Roma's somewhat indifferent start to their Serie A campaign. Should the Giallorossi lose to away to winless Cagliari, just as they did against Verona and Genoa - both of whom sit below Roma in the table - then the Portuguese manager could be relieved of his duties.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Thumping lowly Empoli 7-0 as well as successfully navigating their first two outings in the Europa League has done little to ease the Roma board's fears. Should they make the decision and sack Mourinho following Sunday's game then the 60-year-old would see himself forced out of the proverbial door for the fifth time in his career. Daniel Levy was the last person to sack him as Mourinho left Spurs in April 2021.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOURINHO? He'll be wanting to save his job by engineering three points on the road against Cagliari on Sunday. It'd be Roma's first away league win of the season if he's able to do so.