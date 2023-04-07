Make football great again! Jose Mourinho, Gareth Southgate & Zinedine Zidane to join star-studded UEFA advisory board

Gareth Southgate, Jose Mourinho, Rio Ferdinand and Zinedine Zidane are reportedly set to become members of a new UEFA advisory board.

Committee to discuss important issues

Iconic former players involved

Leading coaches also having their say

WHAT HAPPENED? Prominent coaches and former players are being asked to come together and tackle issues regarding laws of the game, refereeing and the football calendar. The UEFA Football Board was approved by European football’s governing body earlier this week, with ex-Croatia and AC Milan star Zvonimir Boban set to act as chairman.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: So far, 20 members of the committee have been confirmed – with the names on that list including: Carlo Ancelotti, Paolo Maldini, Fabio Capello, Javier Zanetti, Luis Figo, Philipp Lahm, Ronald Koeman, Michael Laudrup, Rafa Benitez, Roberto Martinez, Predrag Mijatovic, Jurgen Klinsmann, Rudi Voller, Petr Cech, Juan Mata and Robbie Keane. Patrick Vieira and Didier Drogba have also received invites.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Times is now reporting that England boss Southgate could join the ranks, alongside enigmatic Portugese coach Mourinho, 1998 World Cup winner and Real Madrid legend Zidane and ex-Manchester United defender Ferdinand. The new board will meet for the first time on April 24.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? UEFA’s new panel will look at issues around VAR, competitions, player wellbeing, tactics and youth development, with a women’s committee also in the pipeline. A board member told The Times: “There is a lot of frustration among people who played or coached at the highest level at some of the things that have happened in football recently, and there is a feeling they have not had a voice. Look at VAR, handball law changes, marginal offsides — these are supposed to be making the game better, but have they all really done so?”