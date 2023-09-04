Jadon Sancho could face disciplinary action from Man Utd for social media outburst against Erik ten Hag as club side with their manager in dispute over star being dropped against Arsenal

Jadon Sancho's public refutation of Erik ten Hag's remarks concerning his lack of training intensity could have him face disciplinary actions.

Ten Hag blames Sancho's training output

Sancho fires back on social media

Could face disciplinary actions

WHAT HAPPENED? The English winger, who made the switch to the team from Borussia Dortmund in 2021, responded to the Dutchman's remarks online and claimed he was being used as a "scapegoat" by United. However, Ten Hag is standing by his remarks regarding the 23-year-old, and United may initiate disciplinary action against Sancho.

AND WHAT'S MORE? Since taking over at Old Trafford, Ten Hag has earned a reputation as a strict disciplinarian. Last year, following Cristiano Ronaldo's heated interview with Piers Morgan, in which the Portuguese striker claimed to feel "betrayed" by the manager, Ronaldo's contract was terminated. This summer, he dismissed David de Gea, United's longest-tenured player, and stripped Harry Maguire of his captaincy. Marcus Rashford was also benched by Ten Hag for the game against Wolves in December after the attacker was late for a team meeting.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sancho may well put in the effort to reclaim his position in the squad, albeit it seems improbable given the Englishman's public declaration. Ten Hag and Sancho had been at odds for weeks due to the manager of United being dissatisfied with the winger's performances in training. As a result, the 23-year-old was replaced on the replacements' bench on Sunday by academy prospects Hannibal Mejbri and Dan Gore.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR SANCHO? One may ponder whether a transfer elsewhere could be feasible with the Saudi Pro League transfer window about to close.