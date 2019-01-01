Iwobi out of Everton’s starting XI against Norwich City

The Nigeria international will hope to come off the bench to play a key role for the Toffees against the Canaries

Alex Iwobi has been omitted from Everton’s starting XI against Norwich City in Saturday’s Premier League game.

The 23-year-old only recently returned to Goodison Park after helping the Super Eagles to back-to-back victories during their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying games against the Republic of Benin and Lesotho, where he scored one of the goals in Maseru.

Iwobi will, however, start from the bench when the Toffees slug it out against Daniel Farke’s men as they aim for their fifth win of the season.

The midfielder has made 13 appearances since his summer move to the Toffees from rival club Arsenal, starting nine of the matches.

Iwobi has two goals to his credit and will hope to get a chance to impress in front of their home fans.