Ismael Dunga: Striker completes Sagan Tosu talks to join Golden Boot winner Michael Olunga in Japan

The striker has had successful talks and has the confidence of his immediate former club Vllaznia Shkoder to move East

Kenya international Ismael Dunga has joined Michael Olunga after moving from Vllaznia Shkoder of Albania to Sagan Tosu.

The Albanian club has confirmed the striker is all but set to move to Japan after successful negotiations between all the concerned parties.

“In the recent days, the talks over the sale of Ismael Dunga to Sagan Tosu – a club where Fernando Torres was a player before - of Japan have been ongoing,” Vllaznia Shkoder announced.

“The talks between the parties have been successful and are finally concluded. Vllaznia Shkoder are convinced to let Dunga go in exchange of $90,000 and the striker’s move is expected to be made official in the coming hours.

“Success, Dunga.”

Dunga is among the Kenyan stars who moved to Europe and has additionally played for three Albanian sides in his career.

The former Sony Sugar and Tusker forward joined Vllaznia Shkoder from KF Tirana in 2020. He had joined KF Tirana in 2019 from another Albanian club Luftetari, where, from 2018 to mid-2019, he played in 24 matches and scored seven goals.

The 27-year-old forward played for Greek side Acharnaikos between 2016 and 2017, featured in seven matches, and scored three goals before he moved to Morocco and signed for Raja Beni Mellal.

From Raja Beni Mellal, Dunga signed for the City of Lusaka in 2017, and in 2018 he left for Napsa Stars FC, another Zambian side.

He has also played for Nakumatt and Congo United in Kenya before he started on a journey across foreign clubs in 2016.

His new club finished the concluded season 13th with 36 points after winning seven games, drew 15 and lost in 12 other matches. Eventual champions Kawasaki Frontale finished 47 points above Dunga’s club.

The move to Japan means that Kenya has two players in the Far East league although there are reports Olunga might leave for Al-Duhail SC of Qatar.

Olunga had a stellar season with Kashiwa Reysol as he had won the Golden Boot – after scoring 28 goals – and was also voted the Most Valuable Player becoming the first African to win both awards.

The former Gor Mahia striker had hoped that his success should inspire more Africans to join the Japanese league.