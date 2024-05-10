How to watch MLS Rivalry Week games for free this weekend with Apple TV

MLS fans won't want to miss miss out on this epic deal

Apple TV is offering something tasty for soccer fans as head into Rivalry Week in the MLS season.

Two free games will be shown on the service that holds exclusive rights to the league, while a discount is also available to supporters wishing to make the leap to a season-long subscription.

If you haven't already signed up for MLS Season Pass yet and want to experience its full potential on Apple TV, then this is the perfect opportunity to do so.Below, GOAL gives you the details on how to watch stars like Lionel Messi, Hany Mukhtar, Thiago Almada, Luciano Acosta, and so many more across the league.

What matches will be available to watch for free?

All 14 games his weekend will be available to watch on Apple TV. Below is a list of every fixture taking place:

Match Kick-off (ET) Kick-off (GMT) Venue Columbus vs Cincinnati 19:45 - May 11 00:45 - May 12 Lowercom Field Portland vs Seattle 16:45 - May 12 21:45 - May 12 Providence Park

Elsewhere in the MLS this weekend, 12 further games will be played - each of those will also be available to watch on Apple TV's MLS Season Pass. Details on costs can be found further down this article.

Match Kick-off (ET) Kick-off (GMT) Venue Atlanta vs D.C 19:30 - May 11 00:30 - May 12 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Charlotte vs Nashville 19:30 - May 11 00:30 - May 12 Bank of America Stadium Montreal vs Miami 19:30 - May 11 00:30 - May 12 Stade Apunto New York vs New England 19:30 - May 11 00:30 - May 12 Red Bull Arena Philadephia vs Orlando 19:30 - May 11 00:30 - May 12 Subaru Park Toronto vs New York City 19:30 - May 11 00:30 - May 12 BMO Field Dallas vs Austin 20:30 - May 11 01:30 - May 12 Toyota Stadium Kansas City vs Houston 20:30 - May 11 01:30 - May 12 Children's Mercy Park St. Louis vs Chicago 20:30 May 11 01:30 - May 12 CITYPARK Colorado vs San Jose 21:30 - May 11 02:30 - May 12 Dicks Sporting Goods Park LA vs Salt Lake 22:30 - May 11 03:30 - May 12 Dignity Health Sports Park LAFC vs Vancouver 22:30 - May 11 03:30 - May 12 BMO Stadium

This weekend is also the start of the march forward towards Rivalry Week (May 11-18), as well as the second annual Leagues Cup tournament against Liga MX this summer and the playoffs this fall.

So, if you like what you see from this free-to-view offer, then you subscribe to the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV after enjoying this weekend's action.

How much does the Apple TV MLS pass cost?

It couldn't be easier. You can sign up for a seasonal subscription to MLS Season Pass for $69 for the remainder of the 2024 season (30% off the original price of $99).

If you're an Apple TV+ subscriber, you can sign up for a seasonal subscription to MLS Season Pass for $59 for the remainder of the 2024 season (25% off the original price of $79).

What is included with the MLS Pass on Apple TV?

With an MLS Season Pass subscription, fans have access to every MLS game with no blackouts, as well as in-depth coverage and analysis.

Matches are available in English or Spanish, with the option to listen to the home club's local radio announcers. Fans can also access MLS 360, the matchday whip-around show in both English and Spanish that features live look-ins and highlights from around the league

As well as pre-match coverage, you'll get post-match analysis, highlights, player profiles, interviews, club content, match replays, live MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches, and more. I mean, what's not to love?

What devices can I access the MLS pass on?

Apple TV

The MLS Season Pass is available on many devices through the Apple TV app, including Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com.

Fans can also access MLS Season Pass from the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro, where they can watch games alongside other apps in their physical space, within an Environment, so the screen feels 100 feet wide, and in Spatial Audio for an even more immersive viewing experience