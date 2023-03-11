A little less sh*t! Harry Kane fires Spurs to victory over Nottingham Forest as Antonio Conte's side respond to European exit

Tottenham brushed aside relegation battlers Nottingham Forest 3-1 as Harry Kane put Spurs' recent European exit behind the squad.

Kane grabs brace & Son one

Forster saves late penalty to keep scores at 3-1

Conte's side move six points clear of Liverpool

TELL ME MORE: Spurs responded to criticism of their Champions League exit - which included Richarlison calling the season "sh*t" in scathing remarks - in emphatic style as Harry Kane and Son Heung-min gave the north London side breathing room in the fourth spot in the Premier League. Joe Worrall's late effort was too little, too late as Fraser Forster saved Andre Ayew's stoppage time penalty to round off what was a pretty perfect day for Tottenham.

THE MVP: Lots has been said about Antonio Conte's style of football but it hasn't affected Harry Kane in the slightest. The striker netted his 19th and 20th league goals of the season and led the Spurs line with class on Saturday afternoon.

THE BIG LOSER: Much was made of Forest's ability to lure Jesse Lingard to the City Ground in the summer, but the move has fallen flat on its face. The attacking midfielder made his first start of the calendar year and was hooked after 45 minutes as he struggled to repay his manager's faith.

WHAT NEXT FOR SPURS? Conte's side will be looking to place a firm grip on fourth spot in the Premier League as they face Southampton in their final match before the international break next weekend.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐