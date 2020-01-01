Goal king of London: Nicolas Pepe’s notable record

Since his move from Lille, the Cote d’Ivoire international boasts of five goals for the Gunners with all scored in England’s capital

Arsenal striker Nicolas Pepe is undoubtedly a player who enjoys scoring goals in London.

The Cote d’Ivoire international netted his third Premier League goal of the season in the Gunners’ 2-0 triumph over Manchester United on Wednesday evening.

Pepe swept into the net from 12 yards to put his team ahead after eight minutes after Sead Kolasinac’s cross deflected into his path.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos doubled the lead for Mikel Arteta’s side just three minutes before halftime to seal their sixth league win and climb to 10th in the Premier League log.

Here's your #PL table after the first matchday of 2020... pic.twitter.com/WHP5YFeT2b — Premier League (@premierleague) January 1, 2020

With his strike against the Red Devils, he has now scored all five of his goals for Arsenal across all competitions in London.

Four of them were recorded at the Emirates, and one at London Stadium – during the Gunners’ 3-1 win at West Ham United.

Also, the strike meant that he is joint second with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah as player with more left-footed league goals, behind Barcelona’s Lionel Messi.

Article continues below

24 - Amongst all players within the Top 5 European leagues since the start of last season, only Lionel Messi (45) has scored more left-footed league goals than Nicolas Pépé (24 - alongside Mo Salah). Aesthetics. #ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/yQTNp8Wc8j — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 1, 2020

The 24-year-old joined the north London outfit from Lille in a club record fee of £72 million, but has struggled in front of goal.

Having scored against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, he would be hoping the goals keep flowing when Arsenal host Leeds United in Monday’s FA Cup game.