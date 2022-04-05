Ghana’s Jordan Ayew 'proved people wrong' with left foot for Crystal Palace against Arsenal

Ghana international Jordan Ayew has revealed his happiness after scoring via his left foot as Crystal Palace registered a 3-0 Premier League win against Arsenal on Monday night.

The 30-year-old scored the Eagles' second goal after Jean-Philippe Mateta had grabbed the opener. Ayew was picked out by Joachim Andersen and his first touch took him around the defender and through on goal before he curled his effort past Aaron Ramsdale.

Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha then made it 3-0 from the penalty spot after Martin Odegaard’s clumsy challenge.

“It’s a lovely pass [from Joachim Andersen],” Ayew told Palace TV as quoted by the Palace website.



“Obviously it’s on my left foot – people give me stick about my left foot, but today I think I showed them that I have a good left foot.

“I just slotted it in. I’m very happy, and I hope it’s not the last goal I score. I hope there is more to come in the next few games.

“I’m pleased. As soon as I came back from Afcon, I didn’t really have game time, and today [Monday] I had my opportunity so I’m happy to have taken it and happy to score as well.

“It has not been easy but we keep on pushing and working, and we’re happy it paid off.”

Ayew, who was later withdrawn for Odsonne Edouard in the 76th minute, was left impressed by the support from the fans in south London.

“It’s amazing,” Ayew continued. “I told the guys: I’ve never played against Arsenal and won 3-0 before. It’s amazing. This season has been really, really good. We’ve enjoyed it and hopefully, we will build on it for next year.

“As players, we always want to do positive things. We have positive things coming ahead, like the semi-final of the FA Cup. Everyone wants to participate, and we’ll do our best to help the club achieve its goals.

“[The standing ovation] was nice. I was surprised, but obviously, they have always been good to me, the fans, and I need to thank them as well.

Article continues below

“Things have not been easy. We keep on going, keep on fighting, and keep on working hard. Days like today we want often. In life, you don’t decide - but we do our best.”

The incredible strike saw Ayew extend his goalscoring record against Arsenal. He has now scored four times against the Gunners, his joint-best tally against any team in the top-flight.