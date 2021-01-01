African All Stars

'Eze come to Super Eagles' - Nigerians urge England youth star to make international U-turn after U21 Euros exit

Taiye Taiwo
@tayo_taiwo
Eberechi Eze - England
Getty
The Crystal Palace playmaker's strike was not enough to save the Young Lions from bowing out of the youth tournament in Hungary and Slovenia

Nigerians have advised Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze to pledge his international allegiance to the Super Eagles following England's elimination from the 2021 Uefa European U21 Championship.

The Crystal Palace star scored the Young Lions' first goal in the competition on Wednesday as they defeated Croatia 2-1, but the victory was not enough as they sit at the bottom of Group D.

Although he was born in London, the 22-year-old is of Nigerian descent and he has been approached by the President of Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick to commit his international future to the West African country.

However, another glimpse of Eze's performance in England shirt stirred Nigeria fans to call for his service after the Super Eagles qualified for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations with an unbeaten record.

