Explained: Why Lionel Messi could take one year off Argentina duty after Inter Miami transfer

Lionel Messi could take a break from Argentina duty as he prepares to embark on his MLS adventure with Inter Miami, according to a new report.

Messi set for MLS move

Poised to take break from international duty

May take a year off

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi showed just how good he still is over the weekend, as he scored a brilliant hat-trick in a testimonial for former international team-mate Maxi Rodriguez on his return to boyhood club Newell's Old Boys. However, he now looks poised to take a break from Argentina duty at the age of 36.

WHY IS MESSI CONSIDERING A BREAK? The Daily Mirror explains that Messi is poised to request a year off as his family prepare to adjust to life in the United States. Messi has played his entire career in Europe, with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, and is now preparing for a move to a new continent. Messi has already spoken to Lionel Scaloni about a possible break, and although it came as a surprise to the Argentina boss and the country's football federation, they are expected to grant the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's request.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has already scouted out his house in Miami as he is preparing to make the move with his family, and believes that a break from international football can help him settle properly in MLS.

WHAT'S NEXT? Messi is likely to make his debut for Inter Miami against Cruz Azul next month.