Explained: Why Brentford held up touching 'we are all with you Sergi' shirt after Ivan Toney scored against Arsenal

Peter McVitie
|
Ivan Toney Brentford 2022-23Getty
BrentfordI. ToneyPremier LeagueSergi Canós

Brentford star Ivan Toney held up a touching message of support for Sergi Canos after scoring an equaliser against Arsenal on Saturday.

  • Toney scored equaliser
  • Held up message for loaned out team-mate
  • Canos' mother died this week

WHAT HAPPENED? After heading in from close range to make it 1-1 against the Gunners, Toney ran over to the bench to grab a shirt that displayed the message: "We are all with you, Sergi" for the Spanish winger, who is on loan at Besiktas. Team-mates gathered around him in a show of support for Canos.

WHAT DID THE MESSAGE MEAN? The message was sent to the 26-year-old, whose mother died this week, in a reminder that Canos will always be family to Brentford players.

IN A PHOTO:

Brentford Ivan Toney Sergi CanosNBC

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brentford are now unbeaten in 10 games in the Premier League and now sit eighth in the table.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR BRENTFORD: The Bees hope to continue their excellent run when they take on Crystal Palace in the league next Saturday.

Will Arsenal win the Premier League in 2023?

5546 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Will Arsenal win the Premier League in 2023?

  • 64%Yes
  • 36%No
5546 Votes
The Ultimate Trivia Battle! Up to $10 000 in daily prizes
DOWNLOAD NOW

Editors' Picks