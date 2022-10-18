Explained: How Benzema's golden glasses and black collar Ballon d'Or look was inspired by Tupac

- French forward a big fan of rap legend
- Dressed the part at gala in Paris
- Collected first Golden Ball of his career
WHAT HAPPENED? The France international has spoken of his admiration for Tupac on a regular basis down the years, with his social media timeline littered with images of a legendary figure from the music and film scene. Benzema offered another nod towards one of his childhood heroes when donning golden, round-framed glasses and a black collar on a night that saw him collect a prestigious Golden Ball as the best footballer on the planet.Twitter
WHY WAS THE OUTFIT CHOSEN? Tupac wore a similar outfit when attending the 1996 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, with Benzema having previously revealed to Highsnobiety in 2017 that he grew up listening to hip hop, saying: “I must have been seven years old or eight years old. Yes, Tupac and all that.”
STORY IN A PHOTO: