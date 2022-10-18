Explained: How Benzema's golden glasses and black collar Ballon d'Or look was inspired by Tupac

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema paid tribute to iconic rapper Tupac Shakur with his stylish throwback look at the 2022 Ballon d’Or ceremony.

French forward a big fan of rap legend

Dressed the part at gala in Paris

Collected first Golden Ball of his career

WHAT HAPPENED? The France international has spoken of his admiration for Tupac on a regular basis down the years, with his social media timeline littered with images of a legendary figure from the music and film scene. Benzema offered another nod towards one of his childhood heroes when donning golden, round-framed glasses and a black collar on a night that saw him collect a prestigious Golden Ball as the best footballer on the planet.

WHY WAS THE OUTFIT CHOSEN? Tupac wore a similar outfit when attending the 1996 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, with Benzema having previously revealed to Highsnobiety in 2017 that he grew up listening to hip hop, saying: “I must have been seven years old or eight years old. Yes, Tupac and all that.”

