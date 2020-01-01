Everton's Kean joins PSG on season-long loan

The Italy international will swap Merseyside for Paris and the Premier League for last season's Ligue 1 winners and Champions League finalists

Everton forward Moise Kean will spend the rest of the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Italy international will swap Merseyside for Paris and the Premier League for last season's Ligue 1 winners and Champions League finalists on a short-term move that does not include an obligation to buy.

Kean has made 37 appearances for the Toffees since he joined from Juventus in a €30 million (£27m/$33m) last August.

But the 20-year-old has struggled to settle at Goodison Park, netting just four goals to date - two of which have been in this season's Carabao Cup.

The former Bianconeri starlet has been afforded limited game time by Carlo Ancelotti in the top-flight this term, with just 13 minutes under his belt off the bench across the first four games of the season, including a one-minute cameo against Tottenham.

He has played little in Everton's surprise rise to the top of the Premier League standings, with the club one of only a few sides yet to slump to a defeat across the opening weeks.

That struggle for minutes has compounded an already frustrating stay in the North West of England, one that saw him criticised by the club for the decision to throw a house party during the first coronavirus lockdown in April.

However, he will hope to now turn over a new leaf with his move to the French heavyweights, who are looking to seal another domestic crown this term as well as go one better than August's second-place finish in the Champions League behind winners Bayern Munich.

He will link up with fellow Italy teammates Marco Verratti and Alessandro Florenzi, and will wear the number 18 shirt for Les Parisiens.

“I am really proud and happy to become a Paris Saint-German player," Kean told the club's website. "It is one of the best clubs in the world as shown by their Champions League campaign last season where they reached the final.

"I am delighted to join such an ambitious club with such a strong reputation in my country. I look forward to playing alongside some of the best players in the world."