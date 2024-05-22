Here’s all the information you’ll need to know when it comes to snapping up your seat for Europe’s flagship international competition

Few international sporting events carry the weight and prestige of soccer’s European Championship, with the quadrennial competition arguably second to only the FIFA World Cup in terms of honor and legacy. Now, the continent’s biggest and boldest national teams are set to face off for the prize once more, at UEFA EURO 2024 in Germany.

Following the December 2 draw, the second sales phase for EURO 2024 tickets is officially open. Lottery results will be available from end of January, with a further ticket sale will take place in March and April

Booking flights to Germany for EURO 2024

EURO 2024 tournament schedule

Group Stages

Hosts Germany will kick off the tournament with their opening group game at the Allianz Arena in Germany on Friday, June 14. The group stages of EURO 2024 will last a total of 12 days. This will be followed by a two day rest. The tournament will then resume at the Round of 16 phase.

The quarter finals of the tournament will start on July 5, with the two semi finals taking place across July 9 and 10.

The final of EURO 2024 will take place on July 14 in Berlin.

Matchday 1

Matchday 2

Matchday 3

Round of 16

Quarter Finals

Semi Finals

Final

After a pan-European edition that saw Italy edge England under the bright lights at Wembley Stadium in an anniversary tournament to remember, the game will return to a single host nation, with the country set to host fully for the first time since it was unified, with West Germany having previously held the event in 1988.

The hosts will be chasing a first success since 1996, but there will be no shortage of competition for the biggest prize, with a host of other teams desperate to write their own name in the bright lights over a month-long jubilee celebrating the beautiful game between June 14 and July 14 2024.

But with demand already close to unprecedented levels, just how can you go about chasing a ticket for the biggest games of the summer? Allow GOAL to walk through just how to buy tickets for EURO 2024, along with who has qualified, where you can catch the matches and more.

How to buy EURO 2024 tickets

There are multiple ways to purchase EURO 2024 tickets, with sales for the tournament structured to take place over several staggered windows in order to ensure fair availability to all supporters who are interested in taking their place in the summer.

The first ticket phase, which has already concluded at the time of publication, invited fans to submit applications from across the world for tickets at all matches, It was held from October 3, 2024 to October 26, 2024, at uefa.com/euro2024/ticketing. Those who are successful will be drawn by lottery, and informed on November 14, 2023.

The second ticket phase will begin on December 2, 2023 and will coincide with the official draw for EURO 2024. Tickets will be sold through national federation portals for those sides who have qualified, offering a dedicated sales window for fans of the 21 teams who have automatically qualified for the competition.

The third and final ticket phase will take place during March and April 2024, when the last batch of tickets are released to both fans of the final three nations who qualify through the UEFA Nations League playoff pathways, and on a final general sale through UEFA.

First ticket phase - October 3-24 2023

Second ticket phase - December 2 2023

Third ticket phase - March-April 2024

Below, you can find a guide to the nations who have already qualified for EURO 2024, along with links to their respective ticket portals, and UEFA’s own ticket link.

List of EURO 2024 teams

Unlike other major tournaments where tickets can be found on the second-hand market, UEFA will offer its own resale window closer to EURO 2024 for those who are unable to attend fixtures, in order to contend scalpers. However, fans may still be able to find a seat on the second-hand market, such as Stubhub, once sales have taken place.

Remember, ensure you read the terms and conditions either through the club ticket portal or through StubHub to ensure you understand your purchase. Make sure you are buying from a trusted source, so as not to be exploited by touts.

FAQs

Where should I buy EURO 2024 tickets from?

Supporters hoping to purchase tickets for EURO 2024 who have not already registered applications will have to try their luck in either the second or third ticket phase windows, through either UEFA or national team federation portals.

Buy official EURO 2024 tickets at uefa.com/euro2024/ticketing

When do EURO 2024 tickets go on sale?

The first sales phase for EURO 2024 took place in October 2023, with the application period already closed. Future sales will take place in December 2023 and between March and April 2024 for fans of qualified nations.

Both phases will be overseen by UEFA and qualified federations, with exact details to be released closer to the on-sale date.

Can I buy a EURO 2024 pass for a national team?

For fans of qualified nations, supporters may be able to purchase a multi-game pass that covers all of their team’s group stage fixtures for EURO 2024.

Such a pass would guarantee your seat at all three fixtures each side will play, while some federations may offer ticket holders priority access for further releases as their team progresses through the tournament.

For further details, visit the official ticket portal pages for qualified teams.

How do I check EURO 2024 ticket availability?

As one of the most popular sporting events in the world, tickets will sell out quickly for EURO 2024.

Individual match availability will be continuously updated through UEFA’s official ticket portal, meaning fans will need to keep tabs in order to consider their options.

How do I buy cheap EURO 2024 tickets?

The smartest place to buy cheap tickets for EURO 2024 fixtures will be through the official UEFA portal and official federation portals. Official retailers will carry the lowest prices for fixtures, and safeguard your purchases.

Again, StubHub may be an option for those happy to explore the resale market. Remember to be aware of the terms and conditions surrounding purchases, and double-check that you are buying from a trusted source rather than touts.

Can I buy EURO 2024 hospitality tickets?

You can indeed buy hospitality tickets for EURO 2024, allowing fans to enjoy fixtures at the tournament in sumptuous comfort and luxurious surroundings. Hospitality packages, ranging from private boxes to casual fare and fine dining options, will give supporters the most memorable experience possible.

You can find individual or group hospitality packages either through UEFA’s official ticket portal, or through official federation portals for teams who have already qualified.

What other competitions do UEFA sell tickets for?

EURO 2024 is not the only competition UEFA sell tickets for directly, with sales also handled for the varied club competition finals that are organized by the governing body.

That includes the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League and UEFA Women’s Champions League, as well as the UEFA Nations League and UEFA Women’s Nations League.

While a large portion of tickets will be reserved for the teams that ultimately compete in such fixtures, general public sales will be handled by UEFA.

Which teams are the favorites at EURO 2024?

With 24 teams set to compete in Germany over an action-packed month, there’s a slew of nations who will hope to lay their hands on the ultimate prize - but there are a few who are already marked out as favorites to lift the trophy.

Despite claiming victory at Wembley last time out, their failure to qualify for the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar, followed by a mixed qualifying campaign, means holders Italy are not among the top contenders, with EURO 2020 finalists England and 2018 World Cup winners France vying for the top spot.

Hosts Germany have endured a difficult few years too, but they remain firmly in the mix, while Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands are among the other frontrunners to add to a glittering European history when they take to the pitch in June and July.