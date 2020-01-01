Etebo delighted with Galatasaray’s Europa League progress

The Nigeria international has reacted to the Yellow and Reds’ victory over Hari Vukas’ men at Turk Telekom Stadium

Oghenekaro Etebo has expressed his delight after Galatasaray progressed to the next qualifying round of the Europa League on Thursday.

The midfielder teamed up with the Turkish Super Lig club in September on a season-long loan from Championship side Stoke City.

Etebo made his debut in the European competition at Turk Telekom Stadium and helped his side clinch a 2-0 victory over Hajduk Split.

The midfielder featured prominently in the encounter, playing for the duration of the game as strikes from Morocco international Younes Belhanda and Ryan Babel secured Galatasaray the much-needed victory.

The Nigeria international has taken to social media to share his feelings on the progress of the Turkish club.

“[I am pleased Galatasaray qualified for] next round,” Etebo posted on Instagram.

Etebo has now featured twice for Galatasaray after making his debut against Istanbul Basaksehir in a Super Lig game on September 20.

The midfielder will hope to help his side, who are on a four-game winning streak, extend their impressive form when they face Fenerbahce on Sunday.

The Yellow and Reds will, thereafter, square off against Rangers, who have Nigeria internationals Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun on their books, in their next Europa League game on September 30.

Etebo started his career with Lord Honour FC before signing for Nigeria Professional Football League side Warri Wolves in 2012.

He began his European career with Portuguese outfit Feirense in 2016 and spent two years with the club, including a loan stint in Spain with Las Palmas.

Etebo joined Stoke City in 2018 and has made more than 40 league appearances for the club before joining Getafe on loan in January for the rest of 2019-20 season.

He has 35 caps for the Super Eagles and was part of the Nigeria national team side at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The midfielder played a key role as the West African country secured their eighth bronze medal at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt and will be expected to help the side qualify for the next edition of the tournament in 2022.