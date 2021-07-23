Eriksen must have defibrillator removed for Inter return, says Italian technical scientific committee

The Danish midfielder suffered cardiac arrest while on international duty at Euro 2020 and may not be cleared for competitive action

Christian Eriksen would need to have his defibrillator removed in order to return to action at Inter, says Italy's technical scientific committee.

The Danish playmaker suffered cardiac arrest while on international duty at Euro 2020 on June 12, with only the quick thinking of team-mates and medical professionals saving his life.

The 29-year-old has since been fitted with an ICD to regulate further disturbances in his heartbeat, but Serie A officials say Eriksen would need to prove that he is completely clear of any health concerns in order to resume his professional career at San Siro.

What has been said?

Francesco Braconaro, a member of the Italian FA's technical scientific committee, told Radio Kiss Kiss: "Christian Eriksen cannot be given the all-clear to play in Italy. If the player has the defibrillator removed, therefore confirming the pathology can be resolved, then he can return to play for Inter."

Could Eriksen have his ICD removed?

Eriksen spent six days in hospital after his collapse in Copenhagen. He was fitted with an ICD during that time, which is a device connected to the heart by wires that sends an electrical pulse in order to correct any irregular rhythms.

It appears highly unlikely that medics or the Dane's family would agree to having that removed.

Article continues below

Danish team doctor Morten Boesen said after Eriksen was released from hospital on June 18: "This device is necessary after a cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances. Christian has accepted the solution and the plan has been confirmed by specialists nationally and internationally who all recommend the same treatment."

Ajax and Netherlands defender Daley Blind has shown that performance at the highest level is possible with a defibrillator.

Further reading