England warned Giroud has 'got better' since AC Milan move as Wilshere says France record-breaker is in 'best shape of his life'

Jack Wilshere has warned England about Olivier Giroud, who he believes has "got better" since joining AC Milan and is in the "best shape of his life".

Wilshere holds Giroud in high esteem

Believes that the striker is in top condition

Giroud has already scored three goals in Qatar

WHAT HAPPENED? Giroud has been hitting the right chords at the 2022 World Cup, scoring three goals in as many appearances while becoming France's all-time top scorer,surpassing Thierry Henry. His former Arsenal teammate Wilshere has showered praise on him following his impressive displays in Qatar and has sent out a warning to England. The player-turned-coach, who won 34 caps for the Three Lions, believes that Giroud is in terrific shape and has labelled his goal against Poland in the last-16 as an example of "real class".

WHAT THEY SAID: "What about my old Arsenal team-mate Olivier Giroud. If anything, the AC Milan striker has got better since moving to Italy and leaving the Premier League behind where he struggled to get a starting place. He’s in his mid-30s but he’s in the shape of his life and his finish for the first goal against Poland was real class," Wilshere wrote in his column for The Sun.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The absence of Karim Benzema has opened the doors for Giroud to flourish with France and he is making the most of that opportunity. After finding the next against Poland he also became the oldest goalscorer in the nation’s history. He has forged a fantastic understanding with Kylian Mbappe in the attacking third, with the prolific duo registering eight goals between them.

DID YOU KNOW? Giroud has hit 23 goals in 57 appearances for Milan since joining the Italian giants from Chelsea in July 2021.

WHAT NEXT FOR GIROUD? The France striker will be looking to add to his goal tally when he faces England in the quarterfinals of the World Cup on Saturday.