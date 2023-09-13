EA Sports FC 24 ratings: Cristiano Ronaldo's 16-year domination ends as he's slapped with lowest score since FIFA 07 - paying the price for Al-Nassr move

Cristiano Ronaldo has received his worst rating since 2007 as scores for EA Sports' revamped FC 24 are revealed.

Ronaldo hits lowest FIFA mark in 16 years

Falls four points to 86

Messi also downgraded but sits at 90

WHAT HAPPENED? The latest edition of the popular football video game will be released on September 29, and it will be the first without the official FIFA branding. The ratings, unveiled on Wednesday, will prove painful viewing for Ronaldo, who drops to 86 and is eclipsed in the Saudi Pro League by Karim Benzema's 90 and Neymar's 89.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The latest ratings are topped by Kylian Mbappe, Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland and Alexia Putellas, who have all been awarded a mark of 91.

Messi has been awarded a 90 overall rating - down from 91 in FIFA 23. He is joined at that level by Sam Kerr, Robert Lewandowski, Harry Kane, Benzema, Aitana Bonmati, Thibaut Courtois and Caroline Graham Hansen.

Mohamed Salah, Mapi Leon, Vinicius Jr, Alex Morgan and Virgil van Dijk are among those sitting on 89.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? After Wednesday's news you wouldn't want to be in the shoes of Al-Ra'ed defenders when Ronaldo looks to prove a point on Friday night.