EA Sports FC 24: What is the difference between Ultimate & standard editions?

Not sure which edition of EA Sports' newest football game to get? GOAL breaks it down.

EA Sports FC 24 hits shelves this fall and it will be the first football game produced since the EA Sports-FIFA split. Details are gradually coming out about the game, including trailers and new features, as well as Ultimate Team information.

As with previous FIFA titles, there are a number of different editions available to buy. So, if you are thinking about buying the game when it comes out and aren't sure which to get, GOAL brings you the details to help you make your mind up.

How are EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate & standard editions different?

Price

The first main difference between the Ultimate and standard editions of EA Sports FC 24 is the price.

The standard edition of EA Sports FC 24 can be bought for $69.99 in the U.S. or £69.99 in the UK. EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate edition costs $99.99 in the U.S. or £99.99 in the UK - $30/£30 more.

Edition U.S. price UK price Standard $69.99 £69.99 Ultimate $99.99 £99.99

Perks

While the Ultimate edition of EA Sports FC 24 is more expensive than the standard edition, there are added benefits associated.

Dual Entitlement is available on both editions, as are a number of Ultimate Team perks. However, as the name suggests, you will get more Ultimate Team points and items if you purchase the Ultimate edition.

Seven-days early access is only available for those who buy the Ultimate edition of EA Sports FC 24.

You can see a breakdown of the differences between the standard and Ultimate editions below.

Benefit Standard edition Ultimate edition Dual Entitlement Yes Yes Ultimate Team Cover Star Loan Player Item for 10 Ultimate Team matches Yes Yes Two Ambassador Loan Player Pick Items for 5 Ultimate Team matches Yes Yes One Clubs Unlocked PlayStyles Slot Yes Yes Additional Player Career Personality Points Yes Yes One Manager Career 5-Star Coach Available for hire Yes Yes 7-days early access No Yes 4,600 FC Points No Yes Access to Nike Ultimate Team Campaign No Yes TOTW 1 Ultimate Team Player Item No Yes Nike Ultimate Team Loan Player Item for 24 Ultimate Team Matches & Nike x EA Sports Ultimate Team kit No Yes Untradeable UCL/UWCL hero, available November 23* No Yes

*When you pre-order by August 22

Cover

EA Sports

The front covers of the two editions are also different.

Erling Haaland has sole billing on the cover of EA Sports FC 24 standard edition.

The Norway international, who is wearing his Manchester City shirt in the cover, is the first cover star of the new EA Sports FC title since their split from FIFA.

EA Sports

He follows the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in being a lone EA Sports cover star.

The Ultimate edition of EA Sports FC also features Haaland, but the striker is surrounded by various stars from the past and the present.

Ronaldinho, Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham and the late Pele line up beside the likes of Jude Bellingham, Trinity Rodman and Sam Kerr.

Nintendo Switch

A difference that is crucial to note for those wishing to play the game on Nintendo Switch is the fact that only the standard edition is available to buy.

The game does not have all the features or perks available to those who play on PlayStation or Xbox, but it is slightly cheaper.

