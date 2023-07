The Paris Saint-Germain is sticking to his plan and has no intention of moving to the Middle East for any amount of time.

Mbappe seems determined to remain at PSG and run down his contract before leaving on a free transfer to Real Madrid next summer.

He has no interest in a mega-money, one-year offer from Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, and is even prepared to be an outcast in Paris for a season if that is the only alternative to leaving this summer.

Is the striker in the right? Or should he be willing to accept PSG's demands this summer and get out of the club?

