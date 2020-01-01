De Gea improvement at Manchester United down to Henderson's presence, claims Fletcher

The Spain international has kept the starting role at Old Trafford despite pressure from the young English goalkeeper

David de Gea's improved displays for Manchester United this season are due to the pressure from Dean Henderson's return to the club, according to Darren Fletcher.

Henderson starred on loan at Sheffield United last season and the goalkeeper was brought back to Old Trafford to serve as competition for De Gea, who made a number of high-profile errors in 2019-20.

Although many tipped Henderson to take over the United starting role, so far De Gea has been in strong form for the Red Devils this season.

The Spaniard turned in an inspired display on Tuesday night, making a number of key saves as United secured a 2-1 win at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

De Gea's form has limited Henderson to just two appearances so far this season, both of which came in the Carabao Cup.

Fletcher, who played at Old Trafford between 2003 and 2015, believes that the Spain international is feeling the pressure from Henderson and responding in a positive way.

“People wonder why Henderson was kept around, and it was to push David,” Fletcher said after the PSG match on BT Sport. “[Sergio] Romero was always happy to be No 2. [De Gea’s] performance tonight was fantastic. Dean Henderson is a threat but he has a lot to learn.”

Another former Red Devil, Rio Ferdinand, chose to credit manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for sticking with De Gea amid calls for Henderson to take over the starting role.

“[De Gea] had a period where he was making mistakes, it wasn't just one game. But Ole backed him, so Ole deserves credit too,” Ferdinand added.

Speaking ahead of the season, Henderson made it clear that he was not returning to United with the intention of sitting on the bench.

"The aim is for me to play football next season and I don’t want to be not playing after last season. Coming off a good season with momentum, it wouldn’t be clever for me to sit around and not play football. I don’t think that would help any parties at all," the 23-year-old said.

"David de Gea has obviously been a great goalkeeper first and foremost for many years and he's been phenomenal. That’s something I aspire to be, to have a career like him at the club so I'll be going back in first day of the pre-season working my socks off to get in that starting line-up."