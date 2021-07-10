Dapo Mebude: Watford sign former Rangers striker

The number of Nigerians at Vicarage Road continues to swell following the arrival of the 19-year-old goal getter

Premier League side Watford have announced the signing of Dapo Mebude from Scottish Premiership side, Watford.

The 19-year-old Scotland youth international of Nigerian descent joined the Hornets on a two-year contract, with a further two-year option.

Following his inability to break into Steven Gerrard’s Gers, the teenager was loaned to Scottish Championship side Queen of the South for the 2020-21 campaign.

Under the tutelage of manager Allan Johnston, he featured in 11 league games with two goals [against Alloa Athletic and Arbroath] to his credit.

Notwithstanding, he has been shipped to the newly promoted English top-flight side in a bid to garner more experience.

“Watford FC is pleased to confirm the signing of 19-year-old forward Dapo Mebude on a two-year contract, with a further two-year option,” a statement from the club website read.

“The Scotland youth international came through the ranks at Glasgow Rangers and made his debut in May 2019 before leaving the Scottish Premiership title-holders earlier this month.

“Mebude also enjoyed a loan spell at Scottish Championship side Queen of the South in early 2021, scoring twice in 11 league outings.

“In 23 caps across the Scottish Under-17, Under-18, and Under-19 teams, Mebude scored six goals as he featured alongside the likes of Watford's Sonny Blu Lo-Everton. Welcome to Watford, Dapo!”

Mebude had taken to social media to appreciate the Gers and also to bid them farewell in a social media post before heading to Hertfordshire.

“It has been a tough decision but after nice years being at Rangers, I have decided to move on and take the next step in my career,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I have a lot of people to thank for my time there, the kitchen staff, security, physios, coaches and all the people involved with Rangers who work behind the scenes to make everything easy for the players.

“Making my debut at Rangers was a moment I will never forget, and I will forever be grateful to the Gaffer and first team staff for that.

“The fans throughout my time at the club have shown me a lot of support from a young age I really appreciated that.

“Seeing the club get back where they belong this season was special for everyone involved at the club and I hope the club continues with every success in the future. I came as a kid & left as a man. Thank you, Rangers FC.”

With this move, he becomes the eighth African in Xisco Munoz’s squad after William Troost-Ekong (Nigeria), Tom Dele-Bashiru (Nigeria), Adam Masina (Morocco), Isaac Success (Nigeria), Ismaïla Sarr (Senegal), Imran Louza (Morocco), Emmanuel Dennis (Nigeria), Peter Etebo (Nigeria), and Kwadwo Baah (Ghana).