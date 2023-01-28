Cristiano Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez are settling into a life of luxury in the Saudi capital's Four Seasons hotel.

Entourage occupy 17 suites

Bill of £250k per month

Stunning views over Riyadh

WHAT HAPPENED? Tatler has revealed details of the opulent life that Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez have been getting accustomed to on their arrival to Saudi Arabia. Since Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr, his party are said to have taken over 17 suites at the Four Seasons in downtown Riyadh, with his family living in the two-storey 'Kingdom Suite' complete with living room, dining room, cinema room and gold and marble bathrooms featuring views over Riyadh.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Portuguese and his family appear to be enjoying life after his explosive separation from Manchester United. Sightings have even included light-hearted moments such as Ronaldo joking with fellow diners at a restaurant.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The accommodation bill for Ronaldo and his entourage is reported to be an eye-watering £250,000 ($310,000) a month.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh / Instagram @cristiano

Getty Images

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? The Riyadh Four Seasons also hosted Newcastle United during their mid-season trip in December.

WHAT NEXT? While life off the field has gotten off to a great start, Ronaldo will be hoping matters on the pitch improve after a disappointing defeat in last week's Saudi Super Cup. He is yet to score a competitive goal for his new side.