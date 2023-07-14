Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in talks to sign Sadio Mane from Bayern Munich in €30m deal

The former Liverpool man looks set to be the next big name moving to Saudi Arabia as his representatives met with Al-Nassr's on Thursday.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to news outlet Ariadhiah, Mane will exit Bayern Munich this summer and join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. This comes after it was revealed that the two parties met up on Thursday in order to discuss a potential deal for the 31-year-old winger who found it tough to adjust to life in Germany after six mightily successful years at Liverpool.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The news of a potential move for Mane does come at an odd time for the Saudi Arabian side who are currently banned from registering any new players because they failed to pay the promised fee for former Leicester striker Ahmed Musa. If they are to land yet another huge name, that issue would have to be resolved first. FIFA have confirmed the ban will be lifted "upon the settlement of the debts being confirmed by the creditors concerned."

WHAT NEXT FOR MANE? It seems discussions with the Saudi Arabian side will continue into the coming days but he'll be remaining at Bayern Munich unless Al-Nassr's ban is lifted.