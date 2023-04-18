Chelsea vs Real Madrid : Lineups & LIVE updates

Chelsea welcome Real Madrid to the Stamford Bridge with an uphill task of overturning a two-goal deficit in the UCL quarter-final tie on Tuesday.

Chelsea will seek to pull off one of the Champions League's most remarkable comebacks when they face defending champions Real Madrid on Tuesday night in the second leg of their quarter-final tie.

Is there a way for Chelsea to do the near-impossible? That might be an overstatement given Real Madrid only have a two-goal lead coming into the second leg at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday. However, considering the stature of their world-class opponent and Chelsea's dismal run and spiraling into oblivion, it would be an incredible feat.

The Blues were slumped to yet another disappointing defeat over the weekend with visitors Brighton completely destroying the hosts. The 2-1 defeat meant the Blues have lost all three of their games since Frank Lampard was handed the charge as caretaker manager for the rest of the campaign.

The Blues, who have spent over £600m on players this season and broke the British transfer record less than three months ago, are currently trying to rescue their season, as they are firmly planted in the midtable and nowhere near contending for a spot in Europe. Languishing 11th in the division, Lampard's side have gone six games without a win, scoring just three times and two of those were against relegation-battlers Everton.

On the other hand, Champions League specialist Real Madrid are firmly in the driving seat to make it to the semifinals for the 11th time in 13 seasons. Barcelona lead the Spanish top-flight by 11 points with nine fixtures left to play, and boast a superior goal difference.

With La Liga title looking out of reach, defending their European crown will be a top priority for Carlo Ancelotti's men. Los Blancos secured a routine 2-0 away win over Cadiz over the weekend, and will be warm favourites to protect a two-goal advantage here thanks to the wealth of Champions League experience in their ranks to see games out when they are leading, and could perhaps even build on it.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid confirmed lineups

Chelsea XI (5-4-1): Kepa; James, Silva, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Kovacic, Kante, Fernandez, Gallagher; Havertz

Real Madrid XI (4-3-3): Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga; Valverde, Modric, Kroos; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Chelsea and Real Madrid's upcoming games

With a trip to Manchester United postponed owing to the latter's participation in the FA Cup, Chelsea will next host Thomas Frank's Brentford in a tricky Premier League fixture. The Blues will then head to the Emirates to face league leaders Arsenal on 3rd May.

As for Real Madrid, Los Blancos will return to La Liga action as they play host to Celta Vigo in what will be the first of three Spanish top-flight fixtures in a week for Carlo Ancelotti's men.